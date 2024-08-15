A major short-term stay apartments development on one of Scotland’s most famous streets has been recommended for approval.
The £20 million plan will bring 30 serviced apartments across a number of properties at the city centre site.
Plans submitted by Studio LBA for Hunter REIM to bring five underused properties, including one that has been boarded up for 70 years, across Princes Street and Hanover Street in Edinburgh were returned to councillors after the calculation over developer contribution towards tram infrastructure was reset.
Council documents read: “Developer contributions towards tram infrastructure were originally based on a scheme of 35 beds amounting to £59,344. However, the revised and approved scheme is for 30 beds and the revised tram contribution should equate to £44,344. An amended legal agreement is necessary to secure the correct contribution amount.”
“The draft terms of the legal agreement are close to agreement and there are no outstanding matters to be concluded other than signing. It is recommended that the revised tram contributions are agreed,” the documents added.
Councillors are expected to approve the new figure on Wednesday.
