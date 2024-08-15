Plans submitted by Studio LBA for Hunter REIM to bring five underused properties, including one that has been boarded up for 70 years, across Princes Street and Hanover Street in Edinburgh were returned to councillors after the calculation over developer contribution towards tram infrastructure was reset.

Council documents read: “Developer contributions towards tram infrastructure were originally based on a scheme of 35 beds amounting to £59,344. However, the revised and approved scheme is for 30 beds and the revised tram contribution should equate to £44,344. An amended legal agreement is necessary to secure the correct contribution amount.”

“The draft terms of the legal agreement are close to agreement and there are no outstanding matters to be concluded other than signing. It is recommended that the revised tram contributions are agreed,” the documents added.

Councillors are expected to approve the new figure on Wednesday.

Govan-Partick Bridge hailed as major milestone for Glasgow as opening date revealed

Glasgow City Council has announced the official opening date of the new bridge set link Govan and Partick.

The formal opening of the Govan-Partick Bridge will take place on Friday 6 September, with ministers from the Scottish and UK Governments attending alongside the Leader of Glasgow City Council and local school children.

Will the SNP's rent control schemes work or should they be scrapped?

The housing crisis that has been ongoing in Scotland has taken another strand of debate on with questions raised over rent controls from the Scottish Government.

POLL: What do you think?

Scotland’s Housing Minister, Paul McLennan, cited schemes across Europe as ‘exemplars’ but some of those have been heavily criticised and even described as an ‘unmitigated disaster’ by opponents of rent control.

Others, such as Living Rent’s Ruth Gilbert, have been keen to ensure rent controls remain in place and say there are plenty of success stories throughout the world where it has worked, with Canada used as an example by her. She wants it to go even further and insists rent controls should be tied to quality to "drive up standards in Scotland’s housing stock".