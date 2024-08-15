The inquiry will examine the extent that non-compliance with relevant regulations and guidance led to ventilation and water contamination at the Glasgow hospital.

The hearing will explore the actions taken to resolve the issues after the handover in 2015 and the extent of their effectiveness.

During the first Glasgow hearing in 2021, evidence was given about the physical, emotional and other impacts on patients and families while the second hearing in 2023 heard from clinicians and others who were directly involved with the patients.

The public hearing will be streamed live on YouTube and Lord Brodie, the chair of the inquiry, said: “In this hearing we are taking forward the themes and questions arising from the evidence of patients and clinicians before the Inquiry to understand whether and how they were linked to the building systems. We are also seeking to understand whether the right of patients and families to be informed and involved in the matters relating to their treatment was respected.”