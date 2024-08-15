The substance is less durable and has a lifespan of around 30 years, as well as being susceptible to structural failure when exposed to moisture.

In the summer of 2023, three schools in England suffered sudden roof collapses thought to be due to the presence of RAAC concrete.

A report for Aberdeen City Council has found that 366 council properties and 138 private homes should be demolished and rebuilt at a cost of more than £150m.

The £25m demolition phase would take up to four years, and is expected to be preceded by the purchase of the private properties at market value by the local authority. Discussions about funding between the authority and the Scottish government are ongoing.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “This report will be troubling reading for those in council houses across the country where this dangerous concrete has been detected.

“If the risks are serious enough to merit demolition in Aberdeen, what about other areas like Dundee and Edinburgh which have also found the material in social housing? What about fire stations, NHS buildings and schools?

“It is now over a year since I raised this issue with the then First Minister and the government’s response has been to make it someone else’s problem.

“Cash-strapped local authorities cannot be expected to bear the costs of removals and rebuilding alone.

“It is time for the SNP government to listen to our calls and urgently establish a fund that councils, health boards and public bodies can tap into to remove this dangerous concrete.”