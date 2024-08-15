More than 500 properties in Aberdeen will have to be demolished and rebuilty due to the presence of dangerous concrete, according to a council report.
Homes in the Balnagask area of the city were constructed with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), a cheaper and lighter alternative to standard concrete.
The substance is less durable and has a lifespan of around 30 years, as well as being susceptible to structural failure when exposed to moisture.
In the summer of 2023, three schools in England suffered sudden roof collapses thought to be due to the presence of RAAC concrete.
A report for Aberdeen City Council has found that 366 council properties and 138 private homes should be demolished and rebuilt at a cost of more than £150m.
The £25m demolition phase would take up to four years, and is expected to be preceded by the purchase of the private properties at market value by the local authority. Discussions about funding between the authority and the Scottish government are ongoing.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “This report will be troubling reading for those in council houses across the country where this dangerous concrete has been detected.
“If the risks are serious enough to merit demolition in Aberdeen, what about other areas like Dundee and Edinburgh which have also found the material in social housing? What about fire stations, NHS buildings and schools?
“It is now over a year since I raised this issue with the then First Minister and the government’s response has been to make it someone else’s problem.
“Cash-strapped local authorities cannot be expected to bear the costs of removals and rebuilding alone.
“It is time for the SNP government to listen to our calls and urgently establish a fund that councils, health boards and public bodies can tap into to remove this dangerous concrete.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here