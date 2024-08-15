The majority of Scotland’s deer cull is carried out by private landowners and individuals at their own expense, and applications have now opened for two incentive schemes that aim to support management o the animals in specific areas of the central belt and Highlands.

The pilots will see qualified and eligible deer stalkers receive a payment for additional deer culled over and above the level currently controlled in the area.

Deer populations have increased in number and spread in range over the past 50 years. While they are an important part of Scotland’s biodiversity, in high numbers their trampling and browsing has a negative impact on habitats, particularly woodlands.

Expanding Scotland’s woodlands is vital to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss, but this is not possible in some areas due to the presence of high densities of deer.

Deer on the platform at Rannoch, near Fort William, on the West Highland Line (Image: PA)

It is estimated that an increase in the national cull of 25 per cent, or 50,000 deer annually across all species, will be needed over several years to achieve targets in the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and restore nature across Scotland by 2045.

Deer can also cause damage to commercial forestry and agricultural crops and create an increased risk of road traffic collisions.

One pilot covers an area of 959 km2 to the north of Glasgow and west of Stirling, where the focus will be on lowland and urban roe deer management, as well as expanding red deer populations.

The second will cover an area 527km2 on the south-eastern side of Loch Ness in the Highlands where the focus will be on incentivising control of invasive non-native sika deer in important native woodlands as well as commercial forestry.

Growing numbers of deer in the lowlands and the spread of sika were both identified as key priorities in the independent Deer Working Group’s 2020 report.

Meanwhile, the Cairngorms National Park Authority will be running a third scheme to incentivise a reduction in red deer hind numbers in the National Park.

The lessons learned will inform future schemes to support deer management in Scotland.

Culling is carried out by landowners at their own expense (Image: Jeff J Mitchell)

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “We know that Scotland is facing a nature loss crisis. Unsustainable deer numbers are exacerbating the problem as large populations continue to damage our plant life.

“Landowners have a significant role in helping us meet this challenge. These schemes will encourage responsible and sustainable wildlife management practices that align with our goals for both the climate and our natural environment.”

Donald Fraser, NatureScot’s Head of Wildlife Management, said: “Globally and in Scotland, nature is in decline and we face a climate emergency. Greater urgency is required to meet the challenges of these twin crises and Scotland has ambitious targets to do so.

“Sustainable deer management is a vital part of this. We know, however, that 80% of deer management is carried out by the private sector at a net cost to deer managers. These innovative pilot schemes will give extra support to those working hard on the ground to tackle high deer numbers in certain areas.

“This will help bring the number of deer in balance with the rest of nature so that our woodlands, forests, peatlands and other habitats can recover and thrive.

“Deer management and the jobs and skills associated with it can also bring significant benefits for the rural economy and that’s why these pilots will also investigate future training support as well as exploring the barriers and opportunities to increasing the supply of venison to local communities.”