An investigation has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted on board a train in Edinburgh last month.

The incident happened on Monday, July 29 when a woman boarded a train at Edinburgh Haymarket heading to Dundee. When she got on the 7.05pm train out of the capital, a man who had approached her on the platform moved seats to sit opposite her and then proceeded to sexually assault the woman.

Detectives are now appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who might have been on the same train or on the platform prior to that.

The man was described as being of southern European descent and in his mid-40s with dark hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a red, white and blue jumper with blue jeans. 
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 598 of 29 July. 
 
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 