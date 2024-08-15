A search is underway in the North Sea after man fell overboard from a vessel early on Thursday morning.
Search and rescue teams were mobilised at around 8.15am after HM Coastguard received a distress alert from the vessel around 40 miles north-east of Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire.
As of 3.10pm on Thursday, crews were still searching for the person with a HM Coastguard rescue helicopter, a fixed-wing Coastguard aircraft, nearby vessels and RNLI Fraserburgh and Peterhead lifeboats involved in the search.
An oil and gas industry rescue helicopter from Aberdeen is also supporting as they look to find the person.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “An HM Coastguard rescue helicopter, a fixed-wing Coastguard aircraft, nearby vessels, and RNLI Fraserburgh and Peterhead lifeboats have been called to assist in the search for a person overboard from a vessel in the North Sea.
“An oil and gas industry rescue helicopter from Aberdeen is also supporting.
“The alarm was raised at around 8.15am this morning, after HM Coastguard received a distress alert from the vessel around 35 nautical miles north-east of Fraserburgh.
“The search is ongoing.”
