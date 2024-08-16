Scotland's housing crisis "has never been more glaring and urgent", according to a key figure in the debate over the new housing law.
As part of our special series on an important aspect of the Housing (Scotland) Bill, rent controls, Ruth Gilbert, national campaigns chair for tenants' union Living Rent, offers her exclusive opinion, below.
"SCOTLAND'S housing crisis has never been more glaring and urgent. High private sector rents are forcing people into homelessness at greater levels than before. Over the last decade the private sector has doubled, and rents have risen by 79% in Edinburgh and 86% in Glasgow, pricing people out of their homes and communities.
"Scotland’s housing stock is in serious disrepair and everyday people are having to make hard choices whether to pay the rent or put food on the table. The poorest fifth of people spend over half their income on rent.
"Strong, effective rent controls are a crucial part of the solution to Scotland's housing emergency. Done well, they would bring down the price of rent, increase housing quality, and ensure people aren’t forced out of their homes by rising rents. Rent controls have been successful across the world, in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden.
"Scotland had rent controls until Thatcher abolished them 40 years ago, a period during which housing costs were much less of a pressure on people’s pockets.
"Landlord lobbyists are trying to argue that vulnerable tenants will struggle to secure housing due to rent controls leading to a shortage of homes, ultimately driving up rents. But the evidence from the private sector does not support their fearmongering. The most credible data from the Government and from industry sources shows that the number of PRS properties has remained stable and increased in the last two years. The private sector has doubled since 1999, with only a small dip in 2016 after new rules on stamp duty were introduced.
SPECIAL SERIES:
Part One: SNP housing law 'open to potential legal challenge'
New Scottish housing rent controls put forward by industry
Comment: Scottish rent controls plans 'rejected by councils'
Part Two: Housing law rent controls exemplar was ‘unmitigated disaster’
Comment: Housing emergency 'has never been more glaring and urgent'
"Currently, the main barriers vulnerable people face when trying to rent are discrimination and unaffordable rents. Landlords’ apparent concern for vulnerable tenants is a last ditch attempt to stop legislation they know will curb their profits. And these thinly veiled threats to sue the government and leave the market only highlights the disparity in power between landlords and tenants.
"Of course landlords will threaten to leave the market when stronger legislation comes in. They know that their profits are at risk. But it makes no sense for a landlord to sell a valuable asset which they continue to profit from. And even if they sell, they are selling to other landlords or first-time buyers. Bricks and mortar do not vanish. Such empty threats highlight that we cannot rely on landlords to regulate themselves.
"Housing is a human right. The Government should introduce new, rigorous protections for tenants, including rent controls. These controls should be tied to the property, not the tenancy, and linked to quality to drive up standards in Scotland’s housing stock. And in areas of high rent pressure, we need local authorities given the power to cap rent increases at 0% in order to bring exorbitant rents down. Anything short of this will be a failure of the Scottish Government to satisfy its progressive promises and commitment to ending the housing emergency."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here