Comedian Reginald D Hunter has said he regrets an “unfortunate incident” where two Israelis were reportedly heckled out of his show at the Edinburgh Fringe.
The 55-year-old US comedian has appeared on comedy panel shows Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and regularly gigs in Scotland.
His Fluffy Fluffy Beavers show at the venue Assembly George Square Studios was reportedly left by two people after the audience booed them over their objection to Hunter’s joke about Israel.
The Campaign Against Antisemitism said that the reports of the Georgia-born comedian’s event on Sunday are “extremely concerning”.
On Thursday, Hunter posted a statement on his social media accounts saying: “There was an unfortunate incident in my new show ‘Fluffy Fluffy Beaver’.
“As a comedian, I do push boundaries in creating humour, it’s part of my job.
“This inevitably created divided opinions but I am staunchly anti-war and anti-bully.
“I regret any stress caused to the audience and venue staff members.”
August 15, 2024
His “anti-war” reference appears to be a reference to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has intensified following the attacks in October.
The Campaign Against Antisemitism wrote on X that “comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but they also have a responsibility to their audience”.
The campaign group claimed the two people were Jewish Israelis and were “hounded” from the show by the audience.
The post said: “Comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but they also have a responsibility to their audience.
"Reginald D. Hunter has laughed off his Holocaust jokes and another supposed joke about “typical f***ing Jews” in the past, but watching on and cracking jokes as Jews are hounded out of your show is a sickening low that cannot be disguised as comedy.
"We have seen this before in recent months, and venues must stand extremely firm against this kind of behaviour."
The events described at the Edinburgh Fringe are extremely concerning.— Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) August 12, 2024
Comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but they also have a responsibility to their audience.
Reginald D. Hunter has laughed off his Holocaust jokes and another supposed joke about “typical f***ing… pic.twitter.com/BDUp1qlDPk
The incident has sparked a police review under Scotland's recently introduced Hate Crime Act.
When asked about his gig, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of a hate incident, which reportedly took place at an event in Edinburgh on Sunday August 11.
“We are reviewing the circumstances.”
In 2013, Hunter was involved in a row about using offensive language at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards.
The PFA came under fire for the booking, and the agency that facilitated the gig claimed he went off script.
In 2006, a promotion poster for his comedy shows was banned with London Underground saying at the time it was “likely to offend”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel