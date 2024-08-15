John Swinney has told Angela Rayner that it is the UK Government’s fault his administration has cut the winter fuel payment for nearly a million Scots.
The First Minister called for an “injection of investment” from Whitehall when the two politicians met at Bute House on Thursday.
The Deputy Prime Minister - who is in the capital to take the salute at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo - posed for photos with Mr Swinney in front of an unlit coal fire in the SNP leader's official residence.
Earlier this week, the Scottish Government confirmed that its replacement for the winter fuel payment would be means-tested.
The decision follows Ms Reeves restricting the annual payout in England and Wales to those on pension credit or certain other benefits as part of her plan to tackle a £22 billion black hole.
According to ministers in Edinburgh that left them with a £160 million funding shortfall.
Winter Fuel Payments were devolved following the Smith Commission, with the new Pension Age Winter Heating Payment (PAWHP) due to be paid out for the first time later this year.
Initially, the plan was to keep it like-for-like, with all those above state pension age eligible for a single annual payment of between £100 and £300 for individuals.
According to the Scottish Government’s own analysis, making the payment means-tested rather than universal means around 900,000 Scottish pensioners will lose out, with just 130,000 receiving the payment.
Following the meeting, the First Minister said he was "committed to building a constructive and collaborative relationship with the UK Government that delivers for the people of Scotland."
He added: “In that spirit of cooperation, I was pleased to welcome the Deputy Prime Minister to Bute House to discuss how our two governments can work together on shared priorities such as supporting strong public services and reaching net-zero.
“Following recent criminal disorder in England and Northern Ireland, both governments restated their duty to tackle hatred of any kind and agreed we have a responsibility to confront racism and religious prejudice wherever, and whenever, it appears – including on social media.
“I expressed concern at the UK Government’s decision to cut spending for the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners without any consultation with the Scottish Government.
“Scotland faces the most challenging financial circumstances in the devolution era and has no alternative but to replicate this decision which will impact tens of thousands of pensioners in Scotland.
“As I have previously warned, we need an injection of investment in our public services to deal with rising pressures and the ongoing cost of austerity.
“I look forward to engaging with the UK Government in areas where we can work together.
The UK Government has been approached for comment.
