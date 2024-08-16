Scottish company Aurora Energy Services, which describes itself as “a rapidly growing player in the renewable energy sector”, is expanding into South America and has unveiled ambitions for further overseas moves.
It has acquired a Chilean wind energy services business.
Aurora has bought the Latin American assets of Altitec Blade Services, which it noted “is a separate entity from the parent group acquired in February by Swire Renewable Energy”.
The Scottish company said: “The acquisition, which includes established operations in Santiago and key personnel in Chile, positions Aurora to capitalise on the growing wind energy market in South America.
“This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in Aurora's ambition to become a global leader in renewable energy services.”
Aurora has a global workforce of around 700 employees and a forecast annual revenue of £70 million.
It announced that Altitec executive Raúl de la Jara Mellado had been appointed general manager to lead the business in Chile.
Aurora said: “As of 2023, Chile has 3.5 gigawatts of installed wind capacity and plans to reach 10GW by 2030, representing a key growth market in the region. By 2035, the government wants at least 60% of electricity generated to come from renewable sources, rising to 70% by 2050.
“The country’s energy transition strategy has evolved in recent years due to a combination of broad-based political support and innovative green technologies, and its renewable energy strategy could serve as a playbook for industrialised countries in Latin America, according to the World Economic Forum.”
Aurora declared it is “looking to explore further opportunities in Asia Pacific and South Africa in the near future”.
It added: “This expansion comes on the heels of several other strategic wind sector acquisitions by Aurora in the UK, North America and Australia, reflecting the company's ambitious growth strategy.”
Aurora noted it had already secured “two significant projects” in Chile, including a two-month blade repair campaign over multiple sites for an established operator and a warranty work project for a major blade manufacturer.
Tom Smith, chief operating officer of Aurora, said: "South America's wind energy sector is poised for substantial growth, and this acquisition allows us to establish a strong foothold in the region. Initially, we will offer blade repair services, but will expand our services to include mechanical services, and construction [and] installation services.
"We're committed to building local content and developing a truly Chilean business with the objective of taking it to 5 million dollars to 10 million dollars annual turnover with around 50 employees over the next three years, while using it as a springboard for further expansion in South America.”
He added: We're not just expanding geographically - we're bringing our expertise in blade repair and wind turbine services to markets which are looking for quality, reliability and innovation."
