A Scotch whisky distillery has unveiled a new collaboration with East Coast Main Line rail company Lumo.
Edinburgh-based Holyrood Distillery has co-branded a specially designed, single malt Scotch whisky, which is being served from this week exclusively onboard Lumo services operating between Edinburgh, Newcastle and London King’s Cross.
The distillery said: “Since opening in 2019 in Scotland’s capital city, Holyrood Distillery has created an award-winning range of whisky and spirits informed by the landscape and brewing history of Edinburgh. The distillery also has a connection with rail travel; the distillery building at the foot of the Salisbury Crags was once used as a storage building for the Edinburgh and Dalkeith railway in the 19th century.”
It declared that the partnership with train operator Lumo “comes after an incredibly successful year for the distillery”, which launched its inaugural single malt, Arrival, in October 2023.
Huw Wright, managing director of Holyrood Distillery, said: “This is our first travel retail collaboration and Lumo’s commitment to sustainability and innovation cemented the partnership for us. Our motto of ‘Test, Learn, Improve and Repeat’ aligns with this ambitious company's ethos and we’re proud to be a local distillery supplying a national rail service.
“Our whisky has been distilled in the heart of Edinburgh and, as the train follows the track from the city centre to East Lothian and beyond, visitors will be able to savour a dram in their comfortable seat and admire the stunning coastline and fertile fields which produce some of the barley we use in our distilling process to create the whisky they can enjoy.”
The first bottles of the "specially distilled" whisky were served onboard Lumo’s 19:58 Edinburgh to London King’s Cross service on Tuesday.
Holyrood Distillery noted the train attracted "large crowds at Edinburgh Waverley before departure as it was decorated with a very special ‘Whisky Express’ livery".
Holyrood Distillery noted Arrival was “one of the first single malt whiskies produced in Edinburgh in a century”.
Since then, the distillery has launched two further "flagship" whiskies, Embra and Ambir.
Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Lumo, said: “At Lumo, we’re incredibly proud to support and showcase local suppliers from along the East Coast route so this new partnership with Edinburgh’s Holyrood Distillery is a proud moment for us.
"We’re thrilled to be offering our customers an even greater range of onboard refreshments to select from when enjoying a journey between Edinburgh, Newcastle and London, so our very own Lumo whisky is another exciting moment in our journey celebrating local producers.”
