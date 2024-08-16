A historic hotel on a Scottish island has been brought to the market for sale.
The hotel dates to 1860 and has "an imposing position overlooking the beach and with stunning views".
Graham + Sibbald is marketing The Sands Hotel, located on the Island of Burray, just off mainland Orkney, once only accessible by boat, but now linked by the iconic causeways, the Churchill Barriers.
The hotel has "an imposing position overlooking the beach and Burray Harbour, with stunning views over Water Sound to South Ronaldsay".
The agent said: "This location is a fantastic destination enriched with history.
"The route through these islands encompasses the Churchill Barriers. Burray itself, is a small but thriving community with a variety of attractions, with beautiful beaches, an excellent play park and crazy golf course.
"Burray is also the home of the Orkney Gin Company and is where the award-winning gins are produced. The route to access Burray is an attraction itself offering spectacular scenery, only found here."
READ MORE:
Hotel with 'stunning' setting appoints new chief
Popular hotel and restaurant in historic Scottish town sold
Graham + Sibbald also said "The Sands Hotel is a 4-Star, eight-bedroom hotel. The hotel offers six ensuite letting rooms plus two modern suites that are arranged over two floors.
"As well as the spacious and comfortable letting accommodation, the hotel offers its guests a variety of restaurant and bar facilities. There is also a staff house, Point Cottage, which comprises a semi-detached two storey house located at the front of the hotel. Point Cottage has two double bedrooms, bathroom, dining room, living room and kitchen."
Katie Tait, a hotel and leisure agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: "The sellers have owned and operated The Sands Hotel for nine years and throughout their upgraded the hotel, the availability of the hotel offers buyers a fantastic opportunity to acquire a long established and profitable destination hotel business."
The sellers of the Sands Hotel, said as they "look towards retirement we have made the heartfelt decision to offer The Sands for sale in the hope to find a new custodian who will continue to cherish and develop this unique property", adding: "Our time at The Sands has been incredibly fulfilling, our hard-working team and loyal customer base make The Sands a real hub of the Burray community.
"We believe The Sands has a bright future ahead and that the right new owner will find not only a thriving business but also a rich and rewarding lifestyle on Orkney."
Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers around £750,000 for The Sands Hotel and offers over £150,000 for Point Cottage.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here