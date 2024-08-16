Graham + Sibbald is marketing The Sands Hotel, located on the Island of Burray, just off mainland Orkney, once only accessible by boat, but now linked by the iconic causeways, the Churchill Barriers.

The hotel has "an imposing position overlooking the beach and Burray Harbour, with stunning views over Water Sound to South Ronaldsay".

The hotel offers six ensuite letting rooms and two modern suites (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

The agent said: "This location is a fantastic destination enriched with history.

"The route through these islands encompasses the Churchill Barriers. Burray itself, is a small but thriving community with a variety of attractions, with beautiful beaches, an excellent play park and crazy golf course.

"Burray is also the home of the Orkney Gin Company and is where the award-winning gins are produced. The route to access Burray is an attraction itself offering spectacular scenery, only found here."

Graham + Sibbald also said "The Sands Hotel is a 4-Star, eight-bedroom hotel. The hotel offers six ensuite letting rooms plus two modern suites that are arranged over two floors.

"As well as the spacious and comfortable letting accommodation, the hotel offers its guests a variety of restaurant and bar facilities. There is also a staff house, Point Cottage, which comprises a semi-detached two storey house located at the front of the hotel. Point Cottage has two double bedrooms, bathroom, dining room, living room and kitchen."

Katie Tait, a hotel and leisure agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: "The sellers have owned and operated The Sands Hotel for nine years and throughout their upgraded the hotel, the availability of the hotel offers buyers a fantastic opportunity to acquire a long established and profitable destination hotel business."

The sellers of the Sands Hotel, said as they "look towards retirement we have made the heartfelt decision to offer The Sands for sale in the hope to find a new custodian who will continue to cherish and develop this unique property", adding: "Our time at The Sands has been incredibly fulfilling, our hard-working team and loyal customer base make The Sands a real hub of the Burray community.

"We believe The Sands has a bright future ahead and that the right new owner will find not only a thriving business but also a rich and rewarding lifestyle on Orkney."

Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers around £750,000 for The Sands Hotel and offers over £150,000 for Point Cottage.