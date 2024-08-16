City of Edinburgh Council said it has developed the project over many years, "consulting with local communities, including residents and businesses".

The council said: "We hit a major milestone on the Roseburn to Union Canal project in the wee small hours of Sunday.

"A new bridge over the railway line was lifted into place on the walking, wheeling and cycling route, which is bringing disused areas back into community use."

It added: "The Roseburn to Union Canal link is a £17 million active travel scheme that will transform public spaces along a route between Roseburn and the Union Canal, creating a green corridor and cycleway.

"It is a key part of our actions for active travel to encourage more people to make greener travel choices such as walking, wheeling or cycling which was approved for consultation."

The bridge will "provide a key link" between Sauchiebank Gardens and the Duff Street woodland area.