She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and the road was closed until around 2pm to allow inquiries to be carried out.

The woman was injured on Thursday morning (Image: PA)

READ MORE:

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash on A882

Police probe after elderly woman hit by car in Tesco carpark

Road Policing Sergeant Chris McColm said: “Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1209 of August 15.