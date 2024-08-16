The letter - supported by all nine of the party's MPs, including Stephen Flynn - will add to the pressure on Mr Robertson over the meeting.

A number of SNP MSPs have already questioned why the Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs agreed to the talks with Daniela Grudsky Ekstein.

Earlier this week, John Swinney was forced to take to social media to defend his minister.

The First Minister said the Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs had agreed to meet Daniela Grudsky Ekstein so he could express the Scottish Government's "clear and unwavering position on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza."

Details of the summit emerged over the weekend when the diplomat publicly thanked Mr Robertson on social media for “welcoming us to wonderful Scotland.”

She added: “Discussed the unique commonalities between Israel and Scotland and also emphasized the urgent need to bring back our 115 hostages.

“Looking forward to cooperating in the fields of technology, culture and renewable energy.”

But in his letter, Mr O’Hara said the meeting would act to “lend legitimacy” to Benyamin Netanyahu’s government.

He added that Mr Robertson had “completely undermined the months of diligent hard work”, by SNP MPs.

“Almost alone in that parliament we have pushed and scrutinised the action of the UK government.

"We were the ones who first called for an immediate ceasefire. It was the SNP who first described Israel's actions as ‘ethnic cleansing’.

"It was the SNP who those millions of people across these islands, who believe passionately in human rights and International Law, looked to, to be their voice.

"It was the SNP who stood with the Palestinian people in their time of greatest need, when so many other either chose to, or were bullied into, remaining silent.

“I fear all of that has been undone by the decision of the Scottish Government to meet with the deputy Israeli ambassador, and thereby normalise relations with a government whose actions could never be described as ‘normal’.”

MSPs Kevin Stewart, Emma Roddick, Elena Whitham and James Dornan have all publicly expressed concern over the matter. So too has minister Ivan McKee.

Commenting on the meeting, the Scottish Government said: “Following the criminal and far-right acts we have seen in parts of England and Northern Ireland, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised the Scottish Government’s continued work with Police Scotland to protect Scotland’s faith communities and tackle all hate crimes, including antisemitism, head on.

“Mr Robertson reiterated the Scottish Government’s position in calling for an immediate ceasefire by all sides in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages and the opening of safe routes to allow more humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza.”