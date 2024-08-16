Douglas Ross attempted to quit as Scottish Tory leader more than a year ago in a bid to leave Holyrood and return to Westminster, according to senior party figures.
The Telegraph reports that in July 2023 the MSP told the party’s general election candidate for Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey that he wanted to replace her.
However, Kathleen Robertson, who is the leader of Moray council, rebuffed his request.
Insiders told the paper that at the meeting in Mr Ross’s house, he told the councillor “his heart was in Westminster, not Holyrood” and promised her she would be selected as the Tory candidate for the equivalent Holyrood seat at the 2026 election.
When Ms Robertson asked Mr Ross who would replace him as leader he said he wanted Russell Findlay.
The Scottish Tory leader stunned colleagues when he unexpectedly announced his intention to stand down on the eve of the publication of the party’s general election manifesto.
Mr Ross's resignation came after a furious backlash sparked by his bid to stand for Westminster in the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency, replacing David Duguid, who, at the last minute, was declared too ill to campaign by the Party’s Management Board.
There was unease among Tory MSPs and activists over the decision, particularly as Mr Duguid insisted he was well enough to stand.
Mr Ross had also previously promised to commit his energies to being leader of the Tory group at the Scottish Parliament.
His Moray seat at Westminster was abolished following boundary changes, with most going to the new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey constituency.
Ms Robertson was selected as the Tory candidate for the new seat in April last year but the party delayed announcing the decision at her request, so her children could focus on sitting their exams.
Mr Ross said he only asked for the meeting as Mr Robertson had not publicly announced her candidacy despite having been selected for several weeks.
He told the paper: “At the request of some local members I met with Kathleen to see if she was still committed to standing for the seat.
“She confirmed that she was and I then campaigned with her in the hope that she would win the new constituency.”
That has been rejected by people with knowledge of the situation. They say Ms Robertson’s teenage children were sitting their National 5s, and she was keen that her bid for Westminster did not distract from their exams.
Sources say this was known by a number of people in the constituency, including Mr Ross.
A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “This was a private conversation between Douglas and Kathleen, and not a party matter.”
The party is currently searching for a new leader. So far, six MSPs have thrown their hat into the ring.
The hopefuls have until August 22 to secure the nominations of 100 members, with voting then due to start two weeks later.
The result is expected on September 27.
