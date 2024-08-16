A businessman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after abusing five children over the course of 17 years.
Colin Bandeen, 63, was found guilty of 12 charges at the High Court in Stirling on July 23.
The offences took place in the Angus area and at Knockhill Racing Circuit between 2001 and 2019, with the paedophile, who owned a motorsport company, befriending parents to gain access to their children.
The court heard how Bandeen invited himself into their homes and lives, gave generous gifts and took a number of his child victims on holidays.
Read More:
-
Woman sexually assaulted on Edinburgh train as investigation launched
-
Bid to drop terror charges against brother of Glasgow Airport car bomber rejected
-
After gaining their trust, he went on to sexually offend involving five of the children.
At the High Court in Kilmarnock on Friday, August 16, he was jailed for 11 years and 9 months, with a further two years supervision following his release.
His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Colin Bandeen used his position of trust and community links to prey on vulnerable young children who should have been safe in his care.
“His offending affected many, who now live with the traumatic consequences of his actions.
“I would like to commend their bravery in coming forward. Their strength has resulted in his conviction.
“COPFS prosecutors are committed to securing justice for victims of child sexual abuse, no matter how long ago the offences occurred.
“I would urge any victim of similar crime not to suffer in silence but to report it and seek support.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here