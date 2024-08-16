The offences took place in the Angus area and at Knockhill Racing Circuit between 2001 and 2019, with the paedophile, who owned a motorsport company, befriending parents to gain access to their children.

The court heard how Bandeen invited himself into their homes and lives, gave generous gifts and took a number of his child victims on holidays.

After gaining their trust, he went on to sexually offend involving five of the children.

At the High Court in Kilmarnock on Friday, August 16, he was jailed for 11 years and 9 months, with a further two years supervision following his release.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Colin Bandeen used his position of trust and community links to prey on vulnerable young children who should have been safe in his care.

“His offending affected many, who now live with the traumatic consequences of his actions.

“I would like to commend their bravery in coming forward. Their strength has resulted in his conviction.

“COPFS prosecutors are committed to securing justice for victims of child sexual abuse, no matter how long ago the offences occurred.

“I would urge any victim of similar crime not to suffer in silence but to report it and seek support.”