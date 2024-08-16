An acclaimed restaurant and bar in a historic Scottish village has been brought to the market.
The “hugely popular” 100-cover restaurant has a number one rating on Tripadvisor and attracts “locals, regulars and tourists”.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the Bonnybank Inn in Bonnybank, Kennoway, Fife is “a very special business indeed”.
It also has two letting apartments or possible owner's accommodation.
The agent said: “A hugely popular Mexican restaurant business owned and operated by our clients successfully for the last five years.
“The business has traded as a very successful and renowned Mexican restaurant for the last 15 years in total.”
Cornerstone added: “Our clients are rightly very proud of the hugely impressive business they have managed to build with an experienced staff team. The business trades with a growing impressive turnover as well as currently being the #1 restaurant on Tripadvisor in the Levenmouth area.
“Custom is driven from a variety of different sources – locals, regulars, tourists as well as customers who find the business online from its prominent Tripadvisor listing.”
The agent also said: “Our clients have spent significant capital on property future proofing including a new roof and several “unseen” prominent property expenses including electric, heating and plumbing.”
Cornerstone said the restaurant is on the market at a guide price of £575,000.
Brewer introduces London Living Wage to Edinburgh to combat costs
A Scottish beer maker has committed to paying staff the London Living Wage and raised the question over whether there should be an Edinburgh version.
Vault City Brewery will now offer a minimum salary of £13.15 per hour, which is £1.15 more than the real living wage across the rest of the UK. The Edinburgh-based brewer is famous for their innovate sour beers having created flavours such as Iron Brew, Cloudy Lemonade and Rhubarb and Custard and believe the growing costs of living in Edinburgh need matched by wages.
Scotch whisky distillery produces single malt for train journeys
A Scotch whisky distillery has unveiled a new collaboration with East Coast Main Line rail company Lumo.
Edinburgh-based Holyrood Distillery has co-branded a specially designed, single malt Scotch whisky, which is being served from this week exclusively onboard Lumo services operating between Edinburgh, Newcastle and London King’s Cross.
The distillery said: “Since opening in 2019 in Scotland’s capital city, Holyrood Distillery has created an award-winning range of whisky and spirits informed by the landscape and brewing history of Edinburgh. The distillery also has a connection with rail travel; the distillery building at the foot of the Salisbury Crags was once used as a storage building for the Edinburgh and Dalkeith railway in the 19th century.”
