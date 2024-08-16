It is claimed that all three have failed to visit a CalMac port since being appointed.

The decision has sparked outrage in the Western Isles, with no locals apparently considered for the roles.

Uisdean Robertson, chair of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s transportation committee, expressed both “astonishment and disappointment”, and accused the Board delivering a “slap in the face” to the islanders who rely on the lifelink ferries.

He told the Stornoway Gazette: “After the recent revelation of how out of touch this Board of Directors is with the reality faced by islanders, it is shocking that Ministers have not taken this opportunity to appoint islanders to this Board.

“To reappoint three of those Board members who have shown so little regard for our communities that they have not even acquainted themselves with them is another slap in the face underlining that absolute lack of commitment to empowering island communities.”

Copenhagen-based chair Erik Østergaard has been re-appointed (Image: PA)

The chair of CalMac’s Community Board, Angus Campbell, said they had not been consulted about the re-appointments, and only learned about the development when it was reported in the media.

He said: “They seem to be oblivious to what people think.

"From the Community Board point of view, we will be disappointed that we are again not hearing island voices in the mix when there is an opportunity . Once again, the opportunity to have island knowledge has been lost.”

He added: “It is all very well to have those working for the company out in the field but if the directors do not know their patch, then they really cannot have any idea of what is going on. I suppose the Scottish Government thinks re-appointments are the easy option”.

Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton previously said: “This is truly astonishing and shows contempt for all the messages and pleas which have come from island communities.

“There is unanimity that remoteness of decision-making has been a major factor in a decade of ferry failures. Yet instead of respecting this obvious truth, the Scottish Government has chosen to protect a deeply failed status quo of remote, unaccountable control.

“Ms Hyslop has to explain why, in her view, CalMac and the islands are better served by a random assortment of quango favourites who don’t know one island form another than by people who know, understand and care for these places”.

Torcuil Crichton, MP (Image: PA)

Calls for change in the governance of CalMac and the whole ferry structure have featured prominently in the debate over island services in recent years with calls for local board members to be appointed and for local authorities to have representation on the boards of the key organisations.

However, these have been resisted by the Scottish Government.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said "The reappointment of the Chair and the Board members ensures valuable expertise and experience remains within CalMac as it works to deliver the quality of service Ministers and island communities expect.

“Both the CalMac and CMAL Boards currently have islanders on them, making sure that the views and needs of island communities are represented at the highest level in each body.

“We always encourage island residents to apply for Board vacancies when they arise and it is encouraging to see that is occurring in CMAL and CalMac.”