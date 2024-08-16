A number of buildings in Glasgow are being evacuated after a threat was made and a suspicious item was found at a premises in Argyle Street.
The item was found at around 10.30am on Friday, August 16 and emergency services attended the scene. They put a cordon in place and a number of other premises around the one where the suspicious item was found were cleared of people.
The Police say there is no risk to the wider public but urged people to avoid the area while the situation was ongoing.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are in attendance Argyle Street, Glasgow, following a report of threat made and suspicious item found at a premises around 10.30am on Friday, 16 August, 2024. As a precaution, a cordon is in place and a number of premises are being evacuated.
“Please avoid the area. There is no risk to the wider public.”
