"When you then explain to them actually the proposals are for holiday lodges, a hotel with an indoor swimming pool and spa and for a budget hotel and for a renewed village square in Balloch, people do raise their eyebrows.”

As the community engagement lead, Ms Robertson has met with interested groups and worked to listen to locals. She led the community engagement that resulted in what the developer calls 'The Lomond Promise', a list of commitments made to the community which include "no zero hour contracts, real living wage, job and training opportunities for local people".

Ms Robertson explained: "We've tried to address concerns that have come from the community. For example, early on a big concern was about ongoing public access to the site. A commitment has been made that there would be unfettered access to the whole site including the boats that moor along the River Leven. Their right of access is protected."

None of the site, she said, will be fenced off or “in any other way exclusionary”. “The whole west riverside, which runs along the length of the River Leven and was previously the railway sidings remains as a wooded area with a footpath winding through. Drumkinnon Woods remains intact, but Lomond Banks will take on the responsibility for properly managing and looking after that woodland.

"Another ask we had is that there has been a long-held aspiration to have some kind of community watersports hub at Loch Lomond. What Lomond Banks have been discussing is that within their Pierhead facility they would work with these clubs to allocate space. That would allow a base there for them to deliver their community offer."

READ MORE:

A commitment has also been made to joint promotion and marketing with local businesses. “Where visitors are arriving at Lomond Banks," she said, "they would receive welcoming information. They would be signposted to other businesses. The idea is that this is is spreading benefits through the wider area.”

Since the development was first proposed in 2016, the relationship between the community has had its ups and downs. A few surveys have been done, including one by Balloch and Haldane Community Council which was sent out to 3000 locals, but saw 408 people reply. Of those that answered, 74% were against.

Lomond Banks Pierhead artist's impression

The Balloch and Haldane Community Council supported the previous application, but since then the council dissolved and reformed, and is now opposing the current Lomond Banks application. Chair, Lynne Somerville, is also a key force behind the formation of the new Loch Lomond South Development Trust, which will aim to put its own bid to develop parts ot the site.

Ms Robertson also pointed out the current application is in line with the National Park plan. She said: “When Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park was set up, it was recognised that it’s a very different type of national park to the Cairngorms. You’ve got Scotland’s biggest conurbation half an hour away. So a big part of it is about managing visitor pressure, and the National Park plan identifies as a key location which has got the infrastructure to be able to manage visitors and that is really why this whole project was started and why the fight is on for development. Lomond Banks as a project is in line with policy.”

Another frequently cited concern is that the development will bring increased traffic to already congested areas around Loch Lomond.

Ms Robertson said: “The traffic impact assessment – which is a technical document that has to be submitted as part of the planning application – concluded that the traffic impact that Lomond Banks is going to have on the A82 is negligible. In spite of that conclusion, Lomond Banks recognised the local concerns and has made agreed to make a voluntary financial contribution to Transport Scotland to make improvements to Stoneymollan Roundabout. West Dunbartonshire Council, which is the roads authority has not objected to this application. They are content.”