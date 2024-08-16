Police have confirmed that ‘no crime’ took place at a comedian’s Edinburgh Fringe show after an incident caused two Israelis to be heckled out of the venue.
US stand-up Reginald D Hunter, who frequently plays shows in Scotland the rest of the UK, yesterday said he ‘regretted’ an incident at his show in Edinburgh that saw two people booed and heckled out for disagreeing with one of his jokes.
The two people were reportedly Israelis nationals reacting to the joke that referred to the current conflict in Gaza.
They took issue with the joke that said an abusive wife complaining about being abused herself was “like being married to Israel”.
The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism had issued a statement saying that the incident was ‘extremely concerning’, while Police Scotland said it was reviewing the circumstances.
A separate venue that was due to host one of Hunter’s shows also cancelled the event due to the backlash.
Eastwood Theatre in Giffnock, which was not the venue where the incident took place, announced on Friday that it would not go ahead with Hunter’s September show. It has removed the listing from its website as well.
Now, Police Scotland has also confirmed that no crime took place at the show, after the incident made headlines across the country.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said in a statement: “We were made aware of a hate incident, which reportedly took place at an event in Edinburgh on Sunday August 11.
“All information gathered was fully reviewed and no crime was established.”
Assembly George Square Studios, the venue Hunter is playing his Fringe shows at, confirmed to the PA News Agency that there are no plans to cancel his gigs for the remainder of the festival, which runs until August 25.
A spokeswoman for the venue said: “We are aware of two members of the audience choosing to leave Reginald D Hunter’s performance on Sunday August 11.
“The venue front of house team attended and supported them upon exiting.”
Hunter, who has appeared on comedy panel shows Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, posted a statement on his social media accounts saying that as a “comedian, I do push boundaries in creating humour, it’s part of my job”.
“This inevitably created divided opinions but I am staunchly anti-war and anti-bully,” he added.
“I regret any stress caused to the audience and venue staff members.”
