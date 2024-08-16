Police have issued a fresh appeal about a girl missing for a week as they admitted they were ‘extremely concerned’ for the 14-year-old’s wellbeing.
Eva Brown hasn’t been seen since leaving a family member’s home in Winchburgh, West Lothian, on Friday August 9. She said she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow, but she hasn’t been in contact since Sunday August 11.
Police have also issued a warning about ‘misinformation’ with suggestions being made online that she had been found safe, but that remains untrue.
Schools in Scotland went back this week and detectives conceded they are ‘extremely concerned’ for Eva’s wellbeing and said ‘extensive searches’ are continuing.
Two photographs have been released of Eva, including a school portrait and another showing her dressed in a black leather jacket.
Read More:
-
Glasgow City Centre premises evacuated after 'suspicious item' found
-
Elderly woman in hospital after being hit by car in retail carpark
-
Eva is white, 5ft 6in and of slim build with medium-length brown hair.
She was wearing a grey top, grey joggers and black trainers when she was last seen, and was carrying a black backpack.
Eva is said to have links to Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, as well as Mallaig in the Highlands, Aberdeen, and Glasgow city centre.
Inspector Richard Homewood said: “As time passes, we continue to be extremely concerned for 14-year-old Eva’s safety and wellbeing.
“We are aware of misinformation online that Eva has been traced. She has not. She is still missing.
“Extensive searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.
“Eva is known to frequent Glasgow city centre, Aberdeen, Mallaig, West Lothian and Whitley Bay in Northumbria and we are liaising with colleagues in these areas.
“I would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.
“We would also ask Eva, if she sees this appeal, to please make contact with us to let us know you are safe.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1258 of Tuesday August 13.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here