Police shared an update after the discovery of a "suspicious item" in Glasgow city centre.
The Glasgow Times reported that a cordon was put up on Argyle Street, preventing access to stores including Deichmann, HMV, Barclays, and Superdrug.
The force confirmed they were alerted to reports of a threat and a "suspicious item" was found within the building around 10.30am this morning.
Several officers were pictured standing guard at the scene as they warned residents to avoid the area if possible.
Shoppers were also evacuated as a precaution, however, cops insisted there was no danger to the wider public.
Now, a spokesperson from Police Scotland revealed that following the investigation, it has been confirmed that the item posed no risk and the 999 response has been stood down.
Following a report of a suspicious item found at a premises in Argyle Street near to Queen Street this morning, enquiries have been carried out and it has been confirmed that the item posed no risk to the public.— Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) August 16, 2024
The incident has now been stood down. pic.twitter.com/JzlViGjifT
