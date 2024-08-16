The force confirmed they were alerted to reports of a threat and a "suspicious item" was found within the building around 10.30am this morning.

Several officers were pictured standing guard at the scene as they warned residents to avoid the area if possible.

Shoppers were also evacuated as a precaution, however, cops insisted there was no danger to the wider public.

Now, a spokesperson from Police Scotland revealed that following the investigation, it has been confirmed that the item posed no risk and the 999 response has been stood down.

