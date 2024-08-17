The Expo will showcase one of the UK’s most dynamic growth sectors, with Scotland at the forefront of ambitions to be Europe’s leading space nation. Scotland is home to more than 180 space companies, world leading research and academic institutions, and multiple spaceports. It builds more satellites than any other country in Europe and has vertical launch ambitions before the end of 2024.

READ MORE: Chivas Regal unveils Arsenal deal on eve of season

A full programme of events have been lined up for the two-day conference, which will feature multiple speaker theatres, panel sessions, roundtables, workshops and the opportunity for one-to-one networking. Keynote speakers will include Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, David Parker, space exploration director of the European Space Agency, Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray, and Dr Hina Khan, executive director of Space Scotland. The event will be hosted by Will Whitehorn, executive chair of Space-Comm Expo and former president of Virgin Galactic.

Professor Anu Ojha, director of championing space at the UK Space Agency, said: “Events like Space-Comm Expo Scotland play a vital role in bringing together the people and businesses who will write the next chapter in the growth story of Scotland’s space sector.

“Glasgow is a global hub for small satellite manufacturing and data applications, while companies and universities across Scotland are playing major roles in some of the most complex and important space missions, supporting thousands of jobs.

READ MORE: Has Tennent's Lager owner left its troubles behind?

“There are huge opportunities to build on these successes, as we countdown to the first launches from Scottish spaceports, catalyse investment from all over the world, and deliver new space missions and capabilities that benefit the whole of the UK.”

Tom Arthur, investment minister for the Scottish Government, said: “I’m delighted that Space-Comm Expo is coming to Scotland. It’s a fantastic endorsement of the country’s rapidly growing space industry and a great opportunity to showcase the talent, innovation and facilities it has to offer.

“Scotland is open for business and the Scottish Government is committed to helping unlock further opportunities, investments and collaborations to support this hugely exciting and strategically important sector.”