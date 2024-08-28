The wedding is a few weeks away - but for Tiffany Lafferty, her wedding day skin has been a year in the making.
The 30-year-old is due to tie the knot in Greece in September but credits the 12-month course of treatments she has been undergoing at Glasgow's Skinstitute for giving her a newfound confidence.
The £1,650 Bridal Package includes 12 personalised skin treatments, skin booster, and a Hydrafacial lip and eye "perk" as a last minute pick-me-up.
For her 12 treatments, beginning in October 2023, Ms Lafferty - a specialist housing officer for a social landlord - has combined Hydrafacial therapies with medical microneedling using patented SkinPen technology.
She has also been using prescription-grade medical skincare products at home, provided by Skinstitute, and recently underwent Lumi-Eyes - a non-surgical procedure which uses micro-injections to brighten the skin around the eyes - as an extra treatment.
She said: "When I was younger, I had bad acne - on my forehead particularly - and I've also got redness, sort of rosacea-like, on my cheeks.
"I wanted to get something to help with that.
"The first time I got the Hydrafacial I was blown away. I was Facetiming my pals, so now they want it as well.
"You get instant results, it's so good. I wish I could get one done on the morning of my wedding.
"The SkinPen really helped too. That's where I had acne scarring and my forehead was a really uneven texture.
"The SkinPen has actually transformed my whole face and I don't have that on my forehead anymore.
"The redness has definitely died down a lot too.
"Before I wouldn't even go to Asda without make up. Now I barely wear make up unless I'm doing something.
"All my friends have noticed the difference as well, that there's been a big change in my skin.
"I feel a lot more confident because of it."
Like many other young brides, Ms Lafferty is aiming for a "natural, glowy look" for her wedding.
She says fashions have changed in the decade since she was a teenager.
"When I was 19, it was all about make up. It didn't matter about skincare - you just plastered the foundation on thicker.
"The whole culture around beauty has definitely changed. Now there's 14-year-olds going into Boots for skincare."
She hopes to carry on getting regular Hydrafacials after the wedding, and has even converted several family members to the treatment.
"Because of the difference I've seen in my skin, I think it's so worth it - especially now that I've just turned 30 and my skin's changing.
"I'll thank myself later if I stick to it.
"My Nana is going to get a Hydrafacial next week - she's getting three before the wedding - and even my Dad is going to do it."
