International law firm Addleshaw Goddard declared its business in Scotland contributed “strongly” as it reported overall turnover of nearly half a billion pounds in its most recent financial year.
The firm, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Aberdeen, said it grew income by 17% in Scotland, without providing a specific figure. It was the seventh year in a row that Addleshaw increased income in double-digit percentage terms in Scotland, where it employs around 300 people.
Last year saw the firm appoint 12 new partners, which included 10 lateral hires, north of the Border. And it is currently looking at office relocations in Glasgow and Edinburgh to accommodate its growth.
Alan Shanks, head of Scotland at Addleshaw Goddard, highlighted successful years for the firm’s corporate, real estate, disputes and global investigations practices. He also underlined progress in infrastructure, projects and energy, where the team has added another four partners, making it the largest in Scotland.
Mr Shanks said: "These results mark another excellent year for Addleshaw Goddard as the firm has once again achieved significant success across all markets, with our performance in Scotland contributing strongly to that success.
"Our teams across the country provide services to clients locally, nationally, and globally, and are well regarded for their first-rate work in all practice areas and sector. We have ambitious plans for Scotland, where our aim is to be the leading law firm in the country while supporting the growth of Addleshaw Goddard internationally."
Overall, Addleshaw reported revenue growth of 12% to £496 million last year, noting that material investments in technology, core practices and priority sectors, alongside office openings in Germany, Middle East and Spain, had helped deliver another year of revenue and profit growth. Total profit increased by 14% to £210.5m.
Commenting on the firm's performance in the financial year to April, Andrew Johnston, Addleshaw Goddard managing partner, said: "These results show us continuing our positive trajectory with higher revenues, improved profitability and strong cash position. We saw growing client demand across a number of service lines, particularly in areas we have been investing in such as funds, restructuring, global investigations and financial services. Our teams across the UK and Ireland, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Asia worked incredibly hard to deliver another strong year.
"AG's continued momentum and strong balance sheet places us well to invest further in key markets, practice areas and sectors globally. The diversified nature of our business, coupled with our international expansion and other strategic investments, particularly in innovation and technology, means we are better placed than ever to support and service clients wherever they are doing business."
