FORENSIC officers have been scouring a flat in Glasgow after a body was found inside.
We previously reported that shortly after 10pm last night a 38-year-old man called police and reported being assaulted.
Cops attended Springfield Road in Parkhead. The man was taken to hospital, meanwhile, officers made two arrests - a boy, aged 17, and a 40-year-old man.
But while conducting enquiries into the serious assault, cops discovered the body of a man inside a flat at 919 Springfield Road. He has yet to be identified.
A major investigation is now underway into the death, which is being treated as unexplained.
A man, aged 38, has been arrested.
Police Scotland believes the death and serious assault to be linked.
Part of the street outside the flat was taped off.
Pictures taken this afternoon show officers standing guard outside the close whilst others enter with bags to collect evidence.
Several forensic officers scoured the scene and one could be seen picking up a stick from the pavement, beside a green bin.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 10.15pm on Thursday, August 15, 2024, a 38-year-old man reported to police he had been assaulted in Springfield Road, Glasgow.
"The man was taken to hospital and two men, aged 17 and 40, were arrested.
"While conducting enquiries into this serious assault officers discovered the body of an unidentified man within a flat in Springfield Road.
"The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to identify the man and establish the circumstances of the death.
"A man, aged 38, has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.
"At this time, officers believe the incidents to be linked."
