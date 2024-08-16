The £15 million school and nursery in the new community of Maidenhill welcomed its first pupils in August 2019.

The educational facility was constructed to provide places for families moving into the hundreds of new homes being built in the area.

Last October the council agreed that four extra classrooms needed to be provided at the primary school as part of an estimated £2.6m plan to meet increased demand for places.

As we reported at the time, it was said that this would increase the capacity from 420 to 540 pupils.

Explaining the move last October, education director Mark Ratter said the number of pupils in the area had risen due to “the rate at which properties have been built”.

He added that it had been “significantly faster than initially was expected and planned for” and that there has also been higher demand for non-denominational primary school places “than in previous developments”.