A famous hotel that was built as a drovers' inn has been put on the market for sale.
The C-listed "historic gem" combines rich history with breathtaking views, offering "an unparalleled blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage".
CCL Property said the Whistlefield Inn, dating to 1663, is a "rare investment opportunity".
Situated 12 miles from Dunoon and a 90-minute drive from Glasgow, the Whistlefield Inn is "ideally located to serve as a tranquil retreat while remaining accessible to both local and international visitors".
CCL Property said: "The surrounding area is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, with the nearby Argyll Forest Park providing ample opportunities for hiking, fishing, and exploration. Guests can also enjoy proximity to local amenities in Dunoon and attractions such as the Benmore Botanical Gardens and historic castles.
"Although the Whistlefield Inn is currently not trading, it is fully equipped and ready to resume operations. The property features a 40-cover restaurant and bar, a snug for 12 guests, and a private dining room for 24 guests, all supported by a commercial kitchen. This setup is perfect for a robust food and beverage operation, catering to both hotel guests and local patrons. Additionally, the inn offers eight ensuite rooms and a bunkhouse, accommodating a diverse range of guests."
The agent said the Whistlefield Inn also holds planning permission for eight three-bedroom chalets, with a large area of land suitable for further development. It said this presents significant potential for expansion, including additional chalets or glamping pods, providing multiple revenue streams.
CCL Property said: "The recently refurbished restaurant offers stunning views of Loch Eck, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere with its cosy fireplace. The 'Snug' provides an intimate space for small gatherings, while the 'Green Room' serves as an elegant dining area for larger parties. The well-appointed letting rooms, each with modern amenities and breathtaking views, ensure a comfortable stay for all guests."
The agent added: "The Whistlefield Inn is more than just a property; it is a lifestyle business opportunity with year-round income potential. Its unique combination of history, location, and development potential makes it a rare find in the Scottish hospitality market. This is an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of Scottish heritage and create a thriving business in one of the country's most beautiful regions."
CCL Property said the Whistlefield Inn is available at offers in the region of £750,000.
