John Mason, the controversial MSP for Glasgow Shettleston has had the whip withdrawn by the SNP.
The 67-year-old backbencher has become infamous over the years for a series of gaffes, and now faces a disciplinary process and possible suspension.
Here's what you need to know about Mr Mason.
Who is John Mason?
He's been the SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston since 2011, having previously been the MP for Glasgow East.
He's also an accountant, and spent three years in Nepal working for an NGO before going into politics.
Mr Mason says he expects to stand down from Holyrood at the next election.
Read More:
-
SNP withdraw whip from John Mason after 'utterly abhorrent' comment on Gaza deaths
-
'You're an embarrassment': John Mason under fire within SNP for 'obtuse' Gaza comment
-
SNP MSP claims International Criminal Court 'biased against Israel'
Why is he in the news?
He's had the whip removed by the SNP for comments he made on social media about the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza.
Responding to accusations that Israel, whose deputy ambassador he recently met in Edinburgh, is engaged in a genocide in territory it occupies he wrote: "If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they would have killed ten times as many."
Those comments sparked a huge backlash, including from within his own party.
What have the SNP said?
A spokesperson for the chief whip said: "To flippantly dismiss the death of more than 40,000 Palestinians is completely unacceptable. There can be no room in the SNP for this kind of intolerance.
"The chief whip has today withdrawn the whip from John Mason MSP with immediate effect, pending internal Parliamentary Group due process.
"The SNP Group will now meet to discuss the matter, with a recommendation that the whip be suspended from John Mason for a fixed period of time because of this utterly abhorrent comment."
Is this the first time he's caused controversy?
Far from it.
In February 2013, Mr Mason stated that he did not believe that same-sex couples should engage in sexual intercourse, on the basis "the Bible is the word of God and its teachings are God’s direction as to how I should live my life".
In a letter to The Herald in 2018, following consultations on proposed changes to gender recognition, he wrote: "Does science have anything to say about this? Is there an objective test as to who is male and who is female? Or is this a subjective question and science should have no involvement?
"It does seem to me that normally science can tell at birth whether a human being or an animal is male or female. Are we trying to override science by saying it is possible for males to become females and females to become males?"
His call to follow scientific evidence followed his submission of a Holyrood motion in 2015 urging the teaching of Biblical creation in schools.
Mr Mason said: "Some people believe that God created the world in six days, some people believe that God created the world over a longer period of time and some people believe that the world came about without anyone creating it... none of these positions can be proved or disproved by science."
In 2018, the Glasgow Shettleston MSP responded to a Celtic supporter who was concerned about disabled access to the team's stadium by saying: "Could you think about supporting a smaller more local club that would appreciate your adding to their crowd?”
Mr Mason, who is a Clyde fan, explained that the email was part of a wider discussion and that he was merely saying he "would like to see more fans considering supporting smaller more local teams".
He returned to his comments on gay sex in 2020, saying during a debate on the Hate Crime Bill: "Patrick Harvie and I can continue to debate who should or should not have sex with whom... That is a sign of a healthy society and a healthy democracy."
Two years earlier he had said he did not agree with "retrospective pardons and apologies" for those convicted of homosexuality when it was criminalised, asking "will the Italians be apologising for the Roman occupation?".
Mr Mason is an opponent of abortion and has attended anti-abortion protests outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and on Lothian Road in Edinburgh.
The MSP was accused of 'hijacking' plans for a baby loss memorial book by inserting an anti-abortion motion in 2023.
He also received criticism for keeping his constituency office open during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here