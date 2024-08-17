A serious crash has closed the A82 in both directions at Inveruglas, with reports of a smash involving more than one lorry.

The trunk road around Loch Lomond has been closed since this morning due to a road traffic collison, with road users advised to avoid the area.

An eyewitness told The Herald there had been a "bad crash", possibly involving three trucks.

Traffic Scotland confirmed a "road traffic collision" had caused the closure. Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.