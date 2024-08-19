She has now confirmed she will undergo treatment again with her duties being covered by Health Secretary Neil Gray and Public Health Minister Jenni Minto while she takes her medical leave.

Ms McKelvie said: “In 2021 I was pleased to be able to ring the bell at the Beatson cancer centre to mark the end of my treatment for breast cancer. Unfortunately, in June I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer and started treatment in July, again at the Beatson.

“For the past month, I have been able to carry out my duties as Minister for Drugs and Alcohol Policy, however following medical appointments today, it is clear to me that I need to take a period of leave to focus on my treatment and recovery.

“I want to thank all those in the Beatson and wider NHS who are caring for me so well during this period and have done since my first diagnosis in 2021. And to all women, please remember to check yourself regularly and always attend your screening appointments.”

First Minister John Swinney said: “My thoughts and very best wishes are with Christina during this difficult time for her and her family. It is absolutely right she steps back from her Ministerial duties to focus on her health and treatment right now. I thank her for all her work to date and look forward to welcoming her back when she is ready.”