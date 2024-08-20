However, despite the significant increase of 12%, it is second lowest number of deaths recorded since 2017, after the number of fatalities took a dip in 2022 with 1,051 deaths recorded.

Glasgow and Edinburgh City had the highest number of drug deaths with 246 and 111 respectively.

The new statistics released today show that people in the most deprived areas of Scotland are more than 15 times as likely to die from drug misuse compared to people in the least deprived areas.

The association of deprivation with drug misuse deaths is much greater than with other causes of death.

Phillipa Haxton, Head of Vital Events Statistics, said: “Today’s statistics show an increase in drug misuse deaths over the last year. The longer term trend shows that drug misuse deaths are still much more common that they were over two decades ago. In the medium term, today’s figures represent the second lowest number of deaths in the last six years.

“The statistics also provide information about the people who are dying from drug misuse. The figures show us that males were twice as likely to have a drug misuse death as females. Most of the increase in the past year was due to male deaths.

"Glasgow City and Dundee City had the highest rates of drug misuse deaths, while East Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire had the lowest."

Drug misuse deaths are more common than they were in 2000. After adjusting for age, the rate of drug misuse deaths were 4.2 times as high in 2023 than 2000.

The average age of drug misuse deaths has also increased from 32 to 45 since 2000.

Opiates and opioids, including heroin, morphine and methadone were implicated in 80% of all deaths.

Almost nine out of 10 drug misuse deaths were classified as accidental poisonings, with 7% classed as intentional self-poisonings.

Health Secretary Neil Gray, who has taken on the role of Drugs Minister for Scotland with Jenni Minto after Christina McKelvie announced a second cancer diagnosis yesterday, has said that the level of drug misuse deaths remains “hugely concerning”.

He will be speaking more on the issue with press and media outlets when he attends a visit to the ‘The Skylark IX Recovery Trust’ boat-building project today, which helps people dealing with problem drug use.

He said: “My heartfelt condolences go to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through drugs. This level of deaths remains hugely concerning and underlines why we we will continue to do all we can to reduce harm and deaths caused by drugs.

“We’re taking a wide range of actions through our £250 million National Mission on drugs, including opening a Safer Drug Consumption Facility pilot, working towards the opening of drug-checking facilities and widening access to life-saving naloxone. We will also continue to improve access to residential rehab, where we’re on track to meet our target for additional placements, and drive the rollout of Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) standards to make treatment and support available more quickly.

“Despite this unwelcome rise, I believe that National Mission action has led to much being achieved in a short space of time, with projects delivered on an unprecedented scale making a real difference to people. We will intensify our efforts and are also working hard to respond to the growing threat from highly dangerous, super-strong synthetic opioids like nitazenes in an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply.

“We’ve seen a 67% increase in funding from 2014-15 to 2024-25 and made record levels of funding, of more than £112 million, available to Alcohol and Drugs Partnerships (ADPs). Additional National Mission funding, and support has created momentum in local areas to put services in place to save lives. We’ve now backed more than 300 grassroots projects, including the Skylark IX project in Dumbarton.”