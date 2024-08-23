Scotland's rapidly growing cosmetic industry is part beauty - and part beast.
A surge in innovation and availability of clinics means consumers have more treatments to choose from than ever before, and the opportunity to benefit from world-class expertise to enhance their looks and rejuvenate their skin.
While the only option for previous generations was to go under the knife with expensive plastic surgery, advances in lasers, energy devices, and injectables such as Botox mean that roughly 90% of the procedures being carried out today are non-surgical, minimally invasive, and much more affordable.
On the flipside, an explosion in unregulated practitioners is being blamed for a surge in people suffering horrific injuries and disfigurements - sometimes with little prospect of compensation.
On August 26, the Herald will launch its latest in-depth series investigating the state of Scotland's cosmetic sector, how we got here, and what's next.
READ MORE:
- Scotland and Alcohol: Read all the stories from the series here
- Scotland's housing emergency: Read all the stories from the series here
- The New Highland Clearances: Read every story from the series here
Over the week, health correspondent Helen McArdle will explore the statistics on cosmetic surgery and find out why doctors are turning away from private hospital chains to set up their own dedicated cosmetic hubs.
We will look at how cosmetic surgery evolved from wartime advances in plastic surgery, and how techniques honed on burns victims gave birth to procedures such as the facelift.
We will examine the rise in patients going abroad for surgery, and the consequences for the NHS, and the history of cosmetic surgery in Scotland.
We will look at why a lack of regulation is leaving patients exposed to rogue operators, the catastrophic consequences of botched treatment, and the legal hurdles people face in securing personal injury payouts.
The series will also delve into the "exponential" increase in people studying nursing just to work in aesthetics and the nurses leaving the NHS behind to pursue a career in cosmetic medicine.
We go 'behind-the-scenes' to try some of the latest anti-ageing technology first-hand, and discover the new trends shaping the aesthetics sector - from the brides spending a year getting their skin 'wedding-ready' to the bizarre rise of "salmon sperm" injections which promise to revitalise patients' complexions.
Herald business correspondent Kristy Dorsey will also investigate how fierce competition within the surgical and non-surgical markets is influencing safety, amid estimates that there are roughly 12 unregulated providers for every one regulated clinic.
We will hear the plans of one Scottish businessman who has stepped in to rescue a failing cosmetics business from administration, how some companies are keeping costs down by using local anaesthetic, and why a crackdown on remote prescribing is making the business model more expensive for some clinics.
Follow the coverage in full online by subscribing to HeraldScotland.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here