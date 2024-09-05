What are dental implants?





Dental implants are medical devices we surgically implant on your lower or upper jaw in place of missing teeth. In other words they are like an artificial tooth.

They help restore your ability to chew as well as your appearance. If you have several missing teeth and have to wear crowns, dentures, or bridges, the dental implants will also provide sufficient support. They are a great option to restore your beauty.

Types of dental implants you can get in Turkey

Turkey is popular for dental implants, and you can almost get all the types done here. This section covers the three most common types of implants in Turkey.

1. Endosteal implants

The Endosteal implants have to be the most popular ones. They suit people with healthy jawbones as the posts will be fused into them. These implants take the shape of screw posts and are put into the jaw, where the teeth will later be fitted into.

The procedure takes some time to heal and form a stronghold. Once your jaw is healed, the missing gaps can be placed to fit with the neighbouring teeth.

2. Subperiosteal implants

Subperiosteal implants are popular as they are a great alternative to the Endosteal option. Instead of being fixed into the jawbone, the Subperiosteal implants sit on top of the jawbone but are still inside the gum. The dentist will then attach a metal frame under the gum with a post.

Once the gum heals, the teeth can now be secured safely. In most cases, the procedure is used if a person doesn't have enough jawbone for the implant or they do not want to undergo extensive dental implant surgery.

Upon booking a consultation with Cosmedica, we will explain all the viable options so you can decide what works best for you.

3. Zygomatic implants

These are the least popular types that our experts will suggest to you. It is only performed when the patient does not have enough jawbone for the Endosteal implant. Instead of working with the jawbone or gum area, the implant will be placed on the cheekbone.

The benefits of getting dental implants

There are many benefits to getting high quality dental implants. Since it is a cosmetic procedure, most people associate it with feeling more confident. However, dental implants bring more than that to you. Here are a few benefits:

Prevent Further Loss of Natural Teeth: When you lose a natural tooth, neighbouring teeth may tilt towards the open space. The result is loose teeth, which may also fall out. This is because the teeth are all held in place by their roots and the neighbouring teeth. Getting implants ensures that the teeth are well-stacked.

Enhance Your Nutrition: Nothing is as bad as being unable to enjoy a particular meal due to loss of teeth. By avoiding these foods, you are depriving your body of the nutrients it direly needs. With dental implants, you get to eat everything you desire and nourish your body.

Improve Your Speech: Besides appearance and chewing, teeth help pronounce sounds. Missing teeth can cause you to talk with a lisp, affecting you and your career. Since dental implants are like real teeth, they allow you to speak normally.

How to get dental implants in Turkey

Teeth implants can sometimes be a hectic process. While the dental implant procedures differ from clinic to clinic, most follow a common pattern. Here is how you can get them done at Cosmedica Dental, a dental clinic in Turkey, Istanbul:

1. Start with a consultation and evaluation

The first step is having a consultation appointment with your preferred clinic. If you are already in the country, you can have the consultation physically and head straight into the physical evaluation of your oral health. This helps determine whether your jawbone is in the right condition for dental implants. International patients must first get into the country to begin.

2. Get a treatment plan

After the evaluation, the dentist will give you a plan to suit your particular needs. This plan will include the number of implants you need, the type, and the cost. If you do not have enough bone, your dentist may suggest bone grafts to add volume to the bone. In other cases, they may suggest sinus lifting and bone grafting if the loss is extensive.

3. Undergo the dental implant procedure

The procedure involves the placement of a titanium post into your jawbone. It will be acting as the missing tooth's root. The healing period for this takes approximately three to six months.

4. Have the abutment and dental crown placement

With the jawbone already healed, it is time for the abutment placement. It is the connector between the dental crown and the implant post.

The crown placement on the crown then follows. The crown is well crafted and tailored to your teeth's colour, shape, and size. This makes it look like your natural teeth.

5. Follow-up visits

With the process complete, you need to have follow-up visits with your cosmetic dentist. It helps them determine how they are healing and whether there are any issues. This ensures the safety of the dental procedure long term.

The cost for dental implants services in Cosmedica Dental, Turkey

On average, dental implants in Turkey cost €350 to €700. However, the precise cost for dental implants in Cosmedica Dental differs from one patient to another depending on the number of implants. Additionally, a person who needs a full set service will have a different charge from one who wants a single-tooth dental implant treatment.

Consider getting a consultation and assessment to know exactly how much you need. We promise you - the dental implants cost at Cosmedica Dental is more than affordable.

3 Reasons why patients from abroad prefer Turkey for dental implants

Affordable prices

Turkey is among the most affordable countries for cosmetic dentistry. This is highly attributed to the lower overhead costs compared to other countries.

Available cosmetic dentists in Turkey

As mentioned earlier, there are three major types of dental implants. Most countries only offer a few due to the lack of modern technology and equipment for the job. On the other hand, Turkey uses the latest implant technology and covers a wide range of dental procedures besides dental implants.

Overall positive experience

There has been an uproar concerning cosmetic dentistry in Turkey. Most people return to their countries with positive experiences, citing professional care, friendliness in the services, and affordability. Even better, a high success rate makes more people want to travel to Turkey for dental implants.

Why choose Cosmedica Dental for dental implants

With Turkey being a famous destination for cosmetic dentistry, we know it is common to feel confused about who to choose and who not to. Well, at Cosmedica Dental, we pride ourselves on being a reputable resource for you, and this starts with our easy-navigation website. Here are more reasons you can trust our services.

1. We Have experience of more than 10 Years in cosmetic dentistry

With over ten years of cosmetic dentistry, you are sure to be in the right hands. We have some of the most qualified experts to take you through your cosmetic dental treatment alongside modern technology machines and equipment. With this, you get the highest quality, hygiene, and customer service at our Istanbul dental clinic.

2. We offer an extensive range of dental treatments

We have dental experts for dental implants who will offer you consultation services for your full mouth treatment. However, if, for any reason, we deem the implants unsuitable for you, you can always get other cosmetic dental services. These include a dental bridge, removable denture, resin-bonded bridge, and a flipper. We've got it all!

3. We have free and no obligation consultation

As mentioned, we have a free and non-obligatory consultation for you at our dental clinic. We know dental implants are not for everyone, so we are very particular with our assessments.

During the consultation, our dental experts will ask a few questions to ascertain whether or not it is safe for you before proceeding. You will also know the precise cost of the service and the healing period. With all this information, you are set and ready for the treatment plan.

4. You can trust our reviews and ratings

What's more trustworthy than reading reviews online? We know the power of reviews and have various avenues where you can find them. The most common one is by searching search engines such as Google. You can also check reviews on our official website and social media accounts.

Other treatments you can get at Cosmedica Dental in Istanbul

Besides dental implants, we have other treatments that you can consider. They include:

Dental Veneers, Invisalign, Dental crowns, Dental Bridges and Teeth Whitening.

How to get in contact with Cosmedica Dental in Istanbul

How to get in contact with Cosmedica Dental in Istanbul

Are you ready to get your dental implants? You want to get your dental treatment in Turkey? Well, visit Cosmedica Dental's official website and request a consultation service. Our web form allows you to request the cost plan and have a dental analysis before your actual treatment. It is free of charge and comes with zero obligation.

Visit the website and fill out your name, e-mail, phone number, and country. By submitting, you send us these details and allow us to get back to you.

You can also contact us via WhatsApp chat, available on the website. Click on the WhatsApp Icon and get a response within a few hours.

Alternatively, write us an e-mail to info@cosmedicadental.com or give us a call at +90 544 556 05 05.

We are here for you!