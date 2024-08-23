Asthma deaths in Scotland have reached the highest level in 32 years, statistics show.
Figures from the National Records of Scotland reveal 140 people died from asthma attacks in 2023, which is the largest number since 1992.
Charity Asthma + Lung UK Scotland has called for urgent action after carrying out a survey which found 76% of people are not receiving “basic asthma care” including reviews, inhaler technique checks, and written asthma action plans.
Key risk factors for death from asthma include overuse of reliever inhalers, indicating poorly-controlled asthma, under-use of preventer inhalers, and recent emergency hospital visits receiving no follow-up.
Additionally, the survey found less than 40% of respondents who had been treated in hospital for asthma were getting the care they needed within 48 hours – when they were most at risk – once they had been discharged.
The charity is calling on the Scottish Government to make lung conditions a priority and ensure everyone with asthma has access to the basic level of care.
The figures come shortly after the 10-year anniversary of a key report by the Royal College of Physicians, published in 2014, which found two-thirds of asthma deaths were preventable.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Figures show that since the release of the landmark publication, the number of asthma deaths in Scotland has increased by 94% and increasingly stretched healthcare professionals don’t have the resources to provide people with the support they need.”
Joseph Carter, head of Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, said: “It is deeply worrying that asthma deaths in Scotland are at the highest rate since the early 1990s.
“One person dying from asthma is one person too many.
“People are simply not getting the care they need and deserve. As a result, Scotland continues to have one of the worst asthma death rates in Europe.
“We need a better awareness of the seriousness of asthma, and a focus on supporting people to manage their condition themselves and getting the support needed from fully trained healthcare professionals who have the time to carry out the required checks.
“It shouldn’t get to the point where someone is rushed to hospital fighting for breath.
“If you are using your reliever inhaler three times a week or more, it’s a sign of untreated inflammation of your airways and it’s really important to make an appointment with your GP, nurse or pharmacist to discuss treatment options.
“We also urge people to have their annual asthma check-up and if you are hospitalised, visit your GP as soon as possible once you are discharged.”
Public health minister Jenni Minto said: “My deepest sympathies go out to anyone who has suffered a bereavement due to asthma.
“We are ensuring everyone living with respiratory conditions receives the best possible care, treatment and support to enable them to live longer, healthier lives.
“We are also supporting more appropriate prescribing of medicines and the development of national pathways for asthma care.
“We encourage anyone who has any concerns about their asthma to contact their GP or respiratory clinical team. They will be best placed to provide specific advice and support based on their individual circumstances.”
