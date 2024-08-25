When parents choose to give smartphones to children aged 16 or below, the company advises enabling parental control features and, if under 13, restricting access to social media.

EE said these steps aim to “safeguard children in the digital world”.

Recent reports have suggested that excessive smartphone use could be linked to mental health issues among teenagers and unrestricted internet access might expose young children to online harm.

The new guidance – which will be made public on Sunday – comes as campaigners and MPs have urged tougher action to be taken on the issue.

EE said it will also introduce updated in-app controls and has launched a national school campaign aimed at educating young people about responsible digital behaviour.

Almost a quarter of five to seven-year-olds now own a smartphone, a study by communications regulator Ofcom found in April.

Mat Sears, corporate affairs director for EE, said: “While technology and connectivity have the power to transform lives, we recognise the growing complexity of smartphones can be challenging for parents and caregivers.

“They need support, which is why we are launching new guidelines on smartphone usage for under 11s, 11 to 13-year-olds, and 13 to 16-year-olds to help them make the best choices for their children through these formative years.”

Children aged 11-13 should have family sharing capabilities installed on their first phone, the guidance says.

This allows parents to monitor screen time, track app usage and set time limits for specific applications.

Children aged 13-16 should be allowed to join social media, but the guidance suggests this should be linked to a parent or guardian account.

Parental controls should also be used to manage access to inappropriate sites, content and platforms, the advice says.

Staff will be trained on the new guidance in the coming days and weeks, although smartphone sales will not be age-restricted, EE said.