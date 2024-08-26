She finally decided to seize the moment of her retirement and book in for a consultation with the Elanic Clinic in Glasgow.

Ms Bruce said: “When I decided to take my retirement, I thought now is the time to do it.

"It’s something I’ve thought about for many years but life and work and children have always got in the way.

“I heard about Elanic through a colleague whose friend had recently undergone the same surgery, which she highly recommended, so based on this I booked in for a consultation.”

READ MORE:

Her surgery was carried out by Mr Vivek Sivarajan, consultant plastic surgeon and medical director of the Elanic Group, which encompasses Elanic Medical, the operator of the soon to open Elanic Hospital Glasgow, and Elanic Clinic.

The operation took place on Valentine's Day this year.

Prior to the surgery, Ms Bruce attended an initial consultation with Mr Sivarajan in January to discuss the procedure, the potential outcomes, and the risks.

On deciding to go ahead, she attended a pre-assessment appointment with one of the nurses a few weeks later.

Ms Bruce said: "The medical assessment before the surgery was very thorough, ensuring I was medically fit for surgery and that I understood the risk of any complications.

“Being a retired nurse, I understood things well.

"But the staff were very good at what they did so would be able to explain everything well to people who don’t have a medical background and make them feel at ease.

"And my consultant Mr Sivarajan was great.”

Mr Vivek Sivarajan, plastic surgeon with Elanic (Image: Elanic)

Following the surgery Ms Bruce attended a number of post-operative appointments to ensure she was healing properly.

Ms Bruce said: “The aftercare I received was wonderful.

"It was probably a few more follow-ups than is routine for most patients, but that just shows the high quality care that is provided and is tailored to the specific needs of each patient.”

In May 2024, just three months after her surgery, Ms Bruce went on holiday to Benalmadena in Spain.

She said: “I went on holiday just three months later with a complete new wardrobe. I wore a swimming costume for the first time in 15 to 20 years.

"It’s the best I’ve ever felt going on holiday, I liked going out at night and looked forward to getting dressed up, it’s really boosted my self-esteem and confidence in myself.

“The surgery has also had a significant positive impact on my health.

"I was having a lot of back and shoulder pain and I haven’t had anything at all since the surgery was done."

Ms Bruce, 56, recently retired from nursing (Image: PA)

Ms Bruce said the surgery has "transformed" her life.

She added: "I was somebody who never liked shopping, now I really like shopping and I’ve got more options for clothes and the confidence side of things makes a big difference.

“I was a bit nervous beforehand but from the minute I went in the door, I was made to feel at ease and I was out later that day after the surgery.

“My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner with life and work and children as if I’d done it years ago I would have had all the benefits I’m getting now.

"But I like to think of it as a retirement gift to myself.”