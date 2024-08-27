It comes after a report for the health body, published earlier this year, said that "to prevent as many baby deaths as possible, a review of both maternity and neonatal care is an essential part of midwifery, obstetric and neonatal practice".

Dr Helen Mactier carried out the review for Healthcare Improvement Scotland after there were 135 neonatal deaths - those which occur in the first 28 days of an infants' life - between April 2021 and March 2022, with that total higher than expected.

The retired consultant neonatologist said she was "delighted to hear that maternity unit inspections are to begin in Scotland from January".

She added: "I believe this will play a key part in helping to keep mothers and babies safe, and to improve care across all Scotland's maternity units."

The inspections will be similar to those carried out by Healthcare Improvement Scotland in hospitals across Scotland, with each visit lasting between one and three days.

During their time in a maternity unit, inspectors will observe the care given to women, speak to staff and senior managers, and also talk to mothers.

They will consider issues such as staffing levels, leadership in the units, and the culture, in a bid to ensure the best care is provided to mothers and their babies.

Any issues found will be raised with staff and management during the inspection visit, Healthcare Improvement Scotland said, so these can start to be addressed immediately.

The NHS board concerned will also have to set out an action plan for dealing with issues, which will be published, along with the inspectors' findings.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland made clear it has the option to escalate serious issues to the Scottish Government - and could also close wards if it is deemed to be necessary for safety.

The move also brings Scotland closer into line with England, where NHS maternity units are already inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Ann Gow, director of nursing and systems improvement at Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: "We believe inspections of maternity units in Scotland will help provide public assurance around the care that women and babies can expect to receive in maternity units.

"The inspections will allow expectant families to read independent reports of the care that they can expect to receive, at what can be a worrying time.

"Where there are improvements to be made, they can be assured that the maternity unit has accepted the findings and has an action plan to bring about improvements."

Jaki Lambert, director of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) in Scotland, welcomed the announcement.

It comes after the RCM called for a commitment to the development of standards for maternity care across Scotland.

The Herald recently revealed that five Scottish health boards had been red-flagged for their neonatal mortality rates in the latest UK-wide audit by evaluation body, MBRRACE.

She said: “I am cautiously optimistic that the inspections will support our members and help to shine a light on the challenges that they face.

"We now await the development of clear standards which will support maternity services to provide assurances regarding the care they provide. We must also ensure that the inspections will not be used as a tool to undermine an already challenged and under-resourced workforce.

"We will be watching and listening to make sure this does not happen.

"Midwives and maternity care assistants work hard every day to support and work with families at such an important time in their lives, but they can only do that with the right resources, leadership and culture to support them.”