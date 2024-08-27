Under-performance in Scotland’s emergency departments has become the “shocking – but unacceptable – norm”, the Scottish Tories have said.
Figures released on Tuesday by Public Health Scotland have shown 64.8% of attendances at A&E were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours in the week up to August 18, down from 65.1% the previous week.
The Scottish Government aims for 95% of attendances to be seen within the four-hour period.
The target has not been hit since the early months of the pandemic, with the figure struggling to rise about 70% in recent years.
Despite the proportion of people waiting four hours increasing, the number of those waiting 12 hours or more fell from 1,258 to 1,174.
While the number waiting for eight hours was 3,012, down slightly from 3,047 the previous week.
Scottish Tory health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, described the figures as “appalling”.
“It remains the shocking – but unacceptable – norm that over a third of patients are forced to wait over four hours to be seen in an emergency situation all-year round,” he said.
“The brutal combination of the SNP’s dire workforce planning and Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plan mean that it is now over four years since they met their own waiting-time target.
“Successive nationalist health secretaries have totally failed to get a grip on the crisis engulfing our health service – and both patients and staff are suffering as a result.
READ MORE:
“If patients and dedicated frontline staff are to be saved from a winter catastrophe on the SNP’s watch, then Neil Gray must take action now.”
Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The summer usually sees shorter waiting times at A&E but this summer waits have remained intolerably long.
“Under the SNP the NHS is teetering on the brink, staff are overwhelmed, and thousands are waiting far too long to be seen.
“We are about to enter the autumn, and waits are just as long as ever, we have to see urgent action from the SNP now to prevent a winter crisis in just a few months’ time.”
Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “The pressures being felt by our A&E departments are not unique to Scotland with long delays impacted by pressures from across the wider health and social care system.
“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor and we have put in place our delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan to create the necessary capacity to deal with emerging pressures.
“We continue to work closely with boards to deliver sustained improvements.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel