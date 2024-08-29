His comments came after leaked proposals, seen by The Sun newspaper, suggested the UK Government is to ban smoking in some outdoor areas to improve public health.

The move could see smoking barred in areas including beer gardens, small parks, outdoor restaurants and hospitals.

Asked about the move, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that as smoking was a “huge burden on the NHS” and a “burden on the taxpayer”, the Government was “going to take decisions in this space”.

READ MORE: Smoking could be banned in pub gardens under stricter rules

Speaking to journalists during a visit to France, the PM stated: “More details will be revealed, but this is a preventable series of deaths, and we’ve got to take the action to reduce the burden on the NHS and reduce the burden on the taxpayer.

“I think it’s important to get the balance right, but everybody watching this who uses the NHS will know that it’s on its knees.”

With the responsibility for the issue devolved in Scotland, Mr Swinney said it was something the Scottish Government could consider.

The country led the UK when it brought in its ban on smoking in public places in 2006 – with the First Minister saying this had “enhanced enormously” public health and the environment in indoor areas.

Speaking during a visit to a school in Edinburgh, Mr Swinney said: “Obviously, we will look with care at any proposals emerging from the United Kingdom Government.

“Scotland was first to ban smoking in public places and the improvement in public health and the improvement in the environment in which people are sitting and spending time has been enhanced enormously as a consequence of that decision.

“So, we need to be constantly attentive to the steps that are necessary to protect and enhance public health.”