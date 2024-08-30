Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has issued a public health warning after lab results from counterfeit vodka seized earlier this month confirmed the presence of the chemical isopropyl, which can be harmful if consumed.
It comes after 40 bottles (35cl) of counterfeit vodka, fraudulently labelled as Glen’s, were recovered from a shop in Coatbridge after a member of the public reported that the product they had purchased smelled of nail varnish remover.
FFS has warned the public that, when opened, the counterfeit vodka may have a strange smell and taste differently to genuine vodka, and therefore should not be consumed.
When consumed, even small amounts of isopropyl can be dangerous. Symptoms of isopropyl alcohol poisoning include abdominal pain, vomiting, dizziness, headaches, confusion, slow breathing, and in severe cases, coma or death. Counterfeit products with isopropyl alcohol will smell and taste very different to normal alcohol.
READ MORE: FAI to be held into deaths of three people who used same health board
FSS said that the scale of distribution of the counterfeit product is still "unknown".
Gordon Mitchell, Head of Food Crime Operations at FSS, commented: “Following our warning to consumers after the discovery of counterfeit products earlier this month, we are renewing our appeal for the public to be extra vigilant given the potential dangers which are associated with consumption of any product containing isopropyl.
“We are doing everything possible to ensure that any products which pose a danger to the public are taken off the shelves, but in the meantime we need to alert those who maybe have already bought counterfeit product to check and if there are any doubts then please do not consume and get in touch as soon as possible.”
If anyone believes they may have consumed counterfeit alcohol and/or are showing any symptoms then they are asked to contact their GP during working hours or, out of hours, the NHS 24 on 111.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here