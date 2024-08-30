FFS has warned the public that, when opened, the counterfeit vodka may have a strange smell and taste differently to genuine vodka, and therefore should not be consumed.

When consumed, even small amounts of isopropyl can be dangerous. Symptoms of isopropyl alcohol poisoning include abdominal pain, vomiting, dizziness, headaches, confusion, slow breathing, and in severe cases, coma or death. Counterfeit products with isopropyl alcohol will smell and taste very different to normal alcohol.

FSS said that the scale of distribution of the counterfeit product is still "unknown".

Gordon Mitchell, Head of Food Crime Operations at FSS, commented: “Following our warning to consumers after the discovery of counterfeit products earlier this month, we are renewing our appeal for the public to be extra vigilant given the potential dangers which are associated with consumption of any product containing isopropyl.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that any products which pose a danger to the public are taken off the shelves, but in the meantime we need to alert those who maybe have already bought counterfeit product to check and if there are any doubts then please do not consume and get in touch as soon as possible.”

If anyone believes they may have consumed counterfeit alcohol and/or are showing any symptoms then they are asked to contact their GP during working hours or, out of hours, the NHS 24 on 111.