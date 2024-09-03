Waiting time performance for child mental health services has decreased slightly in the latest data.
Figures for Scotland’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) showed 84.1% of children and young people started treatment within 18 weeks of referral in the quarter ending June 2024.
This is down from 86.0% in the previous quarter, but an improvement on the same period in 2023.
The waiting times target is for 90% of children and young people to be seen within 18 weeks of referral, but this has never been met since its introduction in 2014.
During the three months ending June 2024, a total of 4,374 children and young people started treatment. This was a 7.8% increase on the previous quarter.
Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said: “The latest figures show that we continue to see an improvement in CAMHS waiting times compared with the previous year.
“In the first half of this year, we are seeing the best national performance since the 18-week standard was introduced in 2014.
“The overall CAMHS waiting list decreased by 25.9% in the previous year, and the number of children waiting over 18 weeks decreased by 23.4%, while the number of children waiting over 52 weeks decreased by 50.4% over the same period. CAMHS teams are responding well to demand, with one in two young people starting treatment within six weeks.”
READ MORE:
- How smartphones, narcissism and materialism are making children 'mad'
- Kayaker Nick Ray reveals darkest day: 'I’m finding myself again'
She continued: “This has been made possible by the hard work of the CAMHS workforce, which has increased by more than 63% in the last decade. This has been supported by our record high investments, which has delivered £55.5 million additional funding in CAMHS in 2023-24.
“Despite these positive figures, we are not complacent. We remain committed to supporting all boards to meet the standard that 90% of patients start treatment within 18 weeks of referral.
“It is vital that all children and young people receive the right support, at the right time.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here