The discovery prompted Food Standards Scotland (FSS) to issue a public health warning after lab results from the counterfeit vodka confirmed the presence of the chemical Isopropyl, which can be harmful if consumed.

Now, following more seizures from shops in the Glasgow area over the weekend, FSS has issued a rare 'food alert for action notice' to all of Scotland's councils, requesting them to identify and visit relevant establishments in their area to check for counterfeit products and make businesses aware of the issue.

FSS said it has been working closely with the brand owner for Glen’s vodka to try and mitigate the risk to consumers. As a result, additional information is being provided to help them distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products.

A spokesperson for the Loch Lomond Group which owns Glen’s Vodka, said: “Our priority is the health and safety of the public which includes our many thousands of loyal Glen’s customers.

"We are working hard to support the excellent efforts of Food Standards Scotland and the other authorities involved to address the matter urgently.

"We would urge any customers who suspect they may have a counterfeit product to contact their local council’s environmental health service or the Food Standards Scotland Food Crime and Incidents Unit as quickly as possible.”

Gordon Mitchell, Head of Crime Operations at FSS, said: “Following further seizures of counterfeit vodka over the weekend, we need the public to be aware of any factors which may help them distinguish counterfeit products from genuine Glen’s. As well as a distinct smell, the counterfeit products are bottled differently to genuine Glen’s and the images provided will help consumers to tell the difference.

“As we do not yet know the scale of distribution of these products, but we do know the potential dangers associated with consumption, we are urging consumers once again to be extremely vigilant and to please get in touch if you have any information relating to the counterfeit vodka. We would also remind retailers that they should only be purchasing products from reputable suppliers.”

Ingestion of any amount of Isopropanol (isopropyl, IPA) can lead to toxicity and larger amounts can be fatal. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, intoxication, respiratory depression and coma.

Anyone with symptoms should seek medical attention call NHS 111 in the first instance or 999 in an emergency. Please be aware IPA has a strong odour and it may be possible to detect contaminated products by smell alone.

If anyone believes they may have purchased such products, FSS asks that they contact the FSS Scottish Food Crime and Incidents Unit – foodcrime@fss.scot – for further advice. The public is advised not to drink any of the product and instead store it in a safe place to allow FSS to collect and analyse it.

FSS has issued information to consumers to help them distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products. It can be read on the FSS website here