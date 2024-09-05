Legislation creating buffer zones around abortion clinics in Scotland, banning any protests or vigils there, will come into force on September 24.
The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill was passed in June and creates 200m areas around medical facilities where terminations are performed, to stop anti-abortion protesters gathering.
The legislation, designed to protect women from harassment, was overwhelmingly backed by MSPs, with only one voting against it.
READ MORE: Lucy Grieve: We've won abortion buffer zone battle - but we are not stopping yet
Green MSP Gillian Mackay’s Member’s Bill was supported by campaign group Back Off Scotland and the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, and BPAS said it was “delighted” when it was passed.
The commencement date for the legislation will be September 24, with 30 clinics in Scotland subject to the safe access zones provisions.
Ms Mackay said: “This is a pivotal moment for reproductive rights in Scotland.
“For far too long, women all over Scotland have been forced to endure gauntlets of protesters with graphic banners and sometimes even megaphones trying to stop them from accessing the healthcare they are entitled to. It is organised intimidation and harassment, and it is wrong.
“The protesters have heard the same testimony as I have and know all about the pain, distress and hurt that they are causing for patients and medical staff. Now, at last, we are only weeks away from stopping them for good.
“It has taken a lot of work from a lot of people to get to this point. I want to thank the Scottish Government and parliament staff for all of their support.
“I also want to thank the medical bodies and campaign groups who have done so much to support my Act and to keep it at the top of the public agenda, including BMA Scotland, Back Off Scotland and the STUC Women’s Committee.
“Above all, I want to thank everyone who took the time to share what I know were difficult and traumatic experiences with me and who made this Act as strong and robust as it can be. It should never have happened, and I hope that nobody else will have to go through what they have.”
READ MORE:
- SNP MSP's controversies from abortion to Gaza
- Abortion buffer zones law is 'key milestone for women's rights'
The only MSP to oppose the law was John Mason, who is currently suspended from the SNP group at Holyrood.
A number of religious groups who opposed the Bill have told MSPs that silent vigils and prayers will be “criminalised” by the new law.
The law makes it an offence to “intentionally or recklessly influences another person’s decision to access abortion services” within the safe access zones.
Examples of doing so include “holding up signs with anti-abortion messages, physically blocking the entrances to protected premises, and protesting”.
Those convicted of offences under the law can be fined by the courts.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel