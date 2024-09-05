The legislation, designed to protect women from harassment, was overwhelmingly backed by MSPs, with only one voting against it.

READ MORE: Lucy Grieve: We've won abortion buffer zone battle - but we are not stopping yet

Green MSP Gillian Mackay’s Member’s Bill was supported by campaign group Back Off Scotland and the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, and BPAS said it was “delighted” when it was passed.

The commencement date for the legislation will be September 24, with 30 clinics in Scotland subject to the safe access zones provisions.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay launches a consultation on the bill to introduce protest buffer zones around abortion clinics (Image: Duncan McGlynn)

Ms Mackay said: “This is a pivotal moment for reproductive rights in Scotland.

“For far too long, women all over Scotland have been forced to endure gauntlets of protesters with graphic banners and sometimes even megaphones trying to stop them from accessing the healthcare they are entitled to. It is organised intimidation and harassment, and it is wrong.

“The protesters have heard the same testimony as I have and know all about the pain, distress and hurt that they are causing for patients and medical staff. Now, at last, we are only weeks away from stopping them for good.

“It has taken a lot of work from a lot of people to get to this point. I want to thank the Scottish Government and parliament staff for all of their support.

“I also want to thank the medical bodies and campaign groups who have done so much to support my Act and to keep it at the top of the public agenda, including BMA Scotland, Back Off Scotland and the STUC Women’s Committee.

“Above all, I want to thank everyone who took the time to share what I know were difficult and traumatic experiences with me and who made this Act as strong and robust as it can be. It should never have happened, and I hope that nobody else will have to go through what they have.”

READ MORE:

The only MSP to oppose the law was John Mason, who is currently suspended from the SNP group at Holyrood.

A number of religious groups who opposed the Bill have told MSPs that silent vigils and prayers will be “criminalised” by the new law.

The law makes it an offence to “intentionally or recklessly influences another person’s decision to access abortion services” within the safe access zones.

Examples of doing so include “holding up signs with anti-abortion messages, physically blocking the entrances to protected premises, and protesting”.

Those convicted of offences under the law can be fined by the courts.