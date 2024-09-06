Rael said: “When I left my corporate job and moved from America to Turkey I was searching for something meaningful I could do. I saw a huge gap in the dental tourism market for patients to receive life changing dental care with the absolute comfort and security of clear, native English communication and without the pushy, sometimes untrustworthy Turkish flair.

"I lead my team with those ideals of clear, concise, always honest communication and never pushy sales tactics. Choosing to change your life through dental work, whether that means replacing all missing teeth with implants or updating your crooked and broken smile with crowns, is always a big deal and comes with a lot of emotions, so it must be a decision based on your gut instincts, and we really understand and honour that.”

Rael brings a high level of professionalism and ethical standards to MedAntalya Health Services' treatments in Turkey, always maintaining its focus on individual patient care.

Ersin said: “Working with my wife to build our own business while helping patients to completely change their lives has been a dream come true. As an entrepreneur I am so satisfied to see our hard work positively affect the lives of all of our patients.”

Compassion and care are paramount at MedAntalya Health Services, especially when it comes to dental treatment.

Understanding that fear of the dentist is a common phobia, the business is highly sensitive to this concern. Rael, the designated 'hand holder', ensures that anxious patients feel supported throughout their visit. The entire team provides exceptional patient care, catering to both nervous and confident patients alike.

Why Choose MedAntalya for Your Dental Needs?

There is nothing more relaxing and confidence-building than when you show up in a foreign country and the person across from you greets you in perfect English.

Being able to communicate clearly and with confidence in your native language, especially while receiving health care abroad is priceless.

Native English-Speaking Ownership

As the only English native-speaking owned clinic in Turkey, MedAntalya offers British patients the confidence and security of clear communication. This unique aspect ensures nothing gets lost in translation, making patients feel at home abroad.

Options for Every Budget: While full mouth transformations in Britain can be cost prohibitive, the price of implants to replace some or all missing teeth is much more affordable with MedAntalya in Turkey. They have titanium implant options to suit every budget from the economical to world famous premium level, gold standard implants. All made of indestructible titanium and lifetime guaranteed, you can achieve your perfect smile by replacing missing or beyond repair teeth with titanium implants at MedAntalya Dental Clinic.

Natural-Looking Teeth: MedAntalya Dental Clinic is renowned for creating the most natural-looking crowns in Turkey. Their process involves using the patient’s original teeth as a model, meticulous in-house laboratory work, and allowing patient input after the initial fitting.

This personalized approach ensures each patient's crowns are unique and aesthetically pleasing. Many dental clinics in Turkey require patients to choose a smile style from a preset selection, with no adjustments allowed after treatment begins. This often results in unsatisfactory outcomes.

MedAntalya Dental Clinic takes a different approach. The goal is to create the most natural-looking crowns for each patient, ensuring no two patients have identical crowns. Using the patient’s own teeth as a model, the lab crafts unique crowns that reflect an ideal version of their original teeth — straight, symmetrical and healthy.

MedAntalya works closely with each patient to select the perfect colour for their crowns, whether natural or bright white. At the first fitting, patients can see the unfinished crowns in their mouth and request any changes to size and shape. This personalized process ensures a 100% satisfaction rate, as we do not finalize the crowns until the patient is completely happy.

Personalized Care: Unlike many clinics that offer pre-selected smile styles, MedAntalya customizes crowns based on individual preferences and natural aesthetics. Crowns are only finalized once the patient is completely satisfied, reflecting a 100% success rate in patient satisfaction.

The MedAntalya Journey

From the first contact, MedAntalya demonstrates exceptional care taking the stress out of the journey. Whether you reach out via Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp (+90 551 415 7797), or their online form, you’ll receive a prompt response. After assessing your dental health through shared photos and discussions, MedAntalya will provide a tailored treatment plan and quote.

Booking your treatment is straightforward: arrange your flights and inform MedAntalya of your schedule. The clinic handles hotel reservations in Antalya, dental appointments, and VIP transfers.

Their VIP vehicle will meet you at the airport, ensuring a smooth transition to your hotel. The day after your arrival, you’ll be welcomed at the clinic with MedAntalya’s famous hospitality. The team will guide you through the week’s process, from X-rays and consultations to selecting crown colors and discussing expectations.

REVIEWS

Comprehensive Treatments and Services

MedAntalya Dental Clinic’s three-floor facility includes an in-house laboratory, six clinics, and a diverse team of dental professionals. MedAntalya Health Services offers other medical treatments in Antalya. Their services extend beyond dental care to include:

Dental Work: Focused on natural-looking crowns and personalized care.

Hair Transplants: Using the latest painless FUE technology, with comprehensive aftercare provided. MedAntalya knows the most important key factors of obtaining a successful hair transplant operation are having expert hair transplant doctors and providing meticulous after care. MedAntalya is the best place you can choose for your hair transplant in Turkey not only for the results but also for the best patient care.

Gastric Surgery: Featuring SRC certified surgeons and dieticians, MedAntalya Health services have helped a lot of patients achieve their dream appearance with minimal hospital stays. The results they create with bariatric surgery are impeccable and with 1 year free dietician support they assure the patients create a smooth weight loss journey. MedAntalya Health Services is the correct address for your Gastric Sleeve and Gastric Balloon operations in Turkey.

Plastic and Eye Surgeries in Turkey: What could be better than upper and lower eyelid surgery to wipe 10 years off from your appearance. Trust the long years of experience of MedAntalya for your eyelid surgeries in Turkey and be ready to love your reflection on the mirror. In addition to that, MedAntalya is offering laser eye surgery which helps you to say goodbye to your glasses in 10 minutes.

Free consultations with experts are available for potential clients interested in these additional services.

Conclusion

For those struggling to find adequate dental care at home, MedAntalya offers a reliable solution for your dental treatment in Turkey. From initial contact with native English speakers to the final check-up, patients receive exceptional care and attention.

Thousands of patients have trusted MedAntalya, and you can too. The competitive pricing and 300 days of sunshine in Antalya make it an attractive destination for health tourism.

Ersin and Rael believe that a personal touch goes a long way. To learn more or ask questions, you can contact them simply via whatsapp (+90 551 415 7797) or email (info@medantalya.com) or via the Contact Us page on their website (www.MedAntalya.com).

What previous clients have to say about their experience:

Tracy Hollister

☆☆☆☆☆

“I’ve just come back from an amazing week with Medantalya. I’ve had 28 zirconia crowns done which look and feel amazing.

Ersin, Rael, Ismet and Nihal and the whole Medantayla team were fantastic from the beginning to end, they deliver first class treatment and professionalism with all dentistry work. I’m 100% happy with the work that has been done with mine and more. If anyone is thinking of having dental work done this is the place to go without a doubt. Better than any dentists in the UK.”

Richard Hall

☆☆☆☆☆

“To anyone thinking of having dental treatment in Turkey than look no further than MedAntalya, I really can’t recommend them highly enough from patient care, communications, VIP transfers and most important end results. A real personal touch right the way through my treatment and long may it continue. A+++”

Lois Barker

☆☆☆☆☆

“Just want to say a massive thank you all I’m over the moon with my teeth so happy so natural and beautiful thank you for making me feel so welcome and at ease too ”

Matthew Alcock

☆☆☆☆☆

“Been over a year since I had my teeth fixed at med antalya and I still can't believe how amazing they look best around and fair prices.

Was so happy I recently went back to get my hairline sorted great service once again”

Kevin McNamara

☆☆☆☆☆

“Just return from having treatment at Medantalya and can’t recommend them highly enough. Professionalism at its best, from pickup transfer to drop off. Ersin co founder of the company along with his wife made everything so easy, five star treatment by a great dentistry team, thank you once again. Look no further”



