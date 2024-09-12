It found that 28% are living in poverty, with 8% classed as being in “deep poverty”.

A key driver is the difficulty unpaid carers have combining paid work with their caring role. Many unpaid carers have to give up their careers or reduce their working hours as a result of their unpaid caring responsibilities, which can result in a loss of income and their ability to accumulate savings and pensions.

The report estimates as many as 100,000 unpaid carers in Scotland could be living in poverty, with other drivers including high housing costs, lack of support and access to social care services and the inadequacy of social security.

Carers Scotland is now calling on both the UK and Scottish Governments to act on the detailed recommendations laid out in the report, including committing to reviewing Carer Support Payment to increase its low value, reducing complexity and to increasing carer top-ups for those on means tested benefits such as Universal Credit.

The organisation said the Scottish Government must also continue to develop and deliver its commitment to pilot a minimum income guarantee for unpaid carers in Scotland.

Fiona Collie, Head of Public Affairs and Communications for Carers Scotland, said: “It’s deeply disturbing and shocking to hear that as many as 100,000 unpaid carers in Scotland are living in poverty. Every day across the country, the care they provide helps to hold society together, and too many are finding themselves in precarious financial positions as a result. Relatively small increases to support can have a big impact on carers’ lives and lift many thousands out of poverty.

“Many carers face huge challenges juggling paid work and unpaid care. We need better support for carers in paid work, and to see visible change for those facing high costs linked to caring by the planned National Care Service meeting the needs of unpaid carers and supports them to continue with paid work, where they are able to combine this with their caring role.

“Carers who are struggling financially, caring for more hours, and caring over a longer period of time are under immense pressure. They urgently need proper support, new rights and legal protections to ensure that they are not penalised as a result of their caring role.”

Vivienne Jackson, Programme Manager at abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, said: “The care system would collapse without the vital people who provide unpaid care. It’s not right that those who provide essential services to some of the most vulnerable people in our society are living in poverty. Government and employers need to work together to help lift carers out of poverty.”

Social Justice Minister Shirley Anne-Somerville said: “Scotland’s unpaid carers make an invaluable contribution to our communities.

“Since 2018, we have invested more than £306 million so that carers continuously in receipt of our Carer’s Allowance Supplement are better off by more than £3,300.

“This year, we are providing £78 million more than we get from the UK Government through our three Scotland-only carer benefits.

“This investment will ensure the Carer Support Payment is available nationally in November, extending entitlement to support up to 1,500 full-time student carers.

“We are also committed to supporting the wellbeing of carers, including introducing statutory rights to a break from caring, as part of legislation to establish a new National Care Service.”