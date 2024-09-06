A charitable social care provider has been threatened with strike action after Unison workers rejected a pay deal – which could be the first industrial action in the sector in a decade.
The union said the vote shows the “deep dissatisfaction” over pay among its members at Enable Scotland, which is one of the country’s largest such providers.
Postal strike ballots will be issued to 575 staff at Enable Scotland from next Friday, with the ballot closing three weeks later.
Unison has written to Enable Scotland warning that staff could walk out in the autumn if the workers back the move, though it acknowledged in a statement that a “good relationship” exists between workers and their employer.
Enable Scotland has put a two-year offer to staff, proposing a minimum hourly rate of £10.90, or a 1% rise for all other staff, for last year.
READ MORE: UNISON to target John Swinney's constituency with strikes after rejecting pay offer
For 2024/25, it proposes a minimum of £12 an hour or a 3% increase for all other staff.
However Unison said this falls “significantly short” of the staff’s pay claim of a minimum of £15 per hour, and fails to address low pay and the workforce crisis, claiming staff turnover rates in the sector are at 24%.
Social care worker Robyn Martin said: “The Scottish Government is doing nothing to improve care in the charitable sector.
“Ministers not only took money back off the table intended to improve the pay and conditions of care staff, but also failed to allocate any funds for future pay rises so employers like Enable Scotland, who want to raise wages, can’t.”
Fellow worker Kim O’Donnell said: “No-one wants to strike, we worry about the disruption for the people we care for and their families.
“Care workers are simply asking for a pay rise to lift staff above the Scottish living wage and better reflects the value of care to the NHS and council services.”
Unison Scotland social care lead Jennifer McCarey said: “Everyone understands the funding problems in social care, and staff have a good relationship with their employer Enable Scotland
“Social care staff do skilled and demanding jobs. Their work is vital, but despite the Scottish Government promising to reform the sector five years ago, care workers remain poorly paid.
“As much as no-one wants to walk out, the threat of strikes is likely to be the only thing the Government might listen to.
“Social care workers deserve to be paid wages that better reflect the emotionally and physically demanding jobs they do.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This is a matter for Enable Scotland and Unison to resolve.”
Enable Scotland has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here