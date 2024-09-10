Scientists have shed new light on the genetic basis of dyslexia, showing how it overlaps with that of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Dyslexia and ADHD often occur together in people and they share many genes in common – links which make them distinct from developmental and mental health diagnoses such as autism, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, a study shows.
This study, led by the University of Edinburgh, is the first to explore the genetic links to dyslexia – believed to affect 10 per cent of the population – in the context of neurodevelopmental and psychiatric traits.
The findings could help in tailoring educational, employment and wellbeing support systems for people with dyslexia or ADHD, according to experts.
The findings aid understanding of the biology behind dyslexia – a difficulty with reading and spelling – and ADHD, a condition associated with difficulty concentrating, hyperactivity and impulsivity.
Researchers at the University of Edinburgh analysed large public anonymised datasets of genetic data from the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium.
Read More:
-
Rebecca McQuillan: We need a rethink: exams don't catch brilliance of a dyslexic mind
-
Teacher who removed son from school says system failing dyslexic children
-
Dyslexia genes identified for first time in Edinburgh-led study
They looked to find clusters of genetically similar traits for dyslexia and 10 neurodevelopmental and psychiatric traits including ADHD, anorexia nervosa and Tourette syndrome.
They conducted more detailed analyses to identify specific genetic regions that overlap between dyslexia and ADHD. Among the 10 psychiatric traits included in the study, five genetically linked clusters known as latent genomic factors were identifited.
ADHD was more strongly related to an attention and learning difficulties factor than with factors related to neurodevelopmental traits like autism and Tourette syndrome.
Follow-up analyses of the attention and learning difficulties factor identified 49 genetic regions and 174 genes shared between dyslexia and ADHD, of which 40 regions and 121 genes have not been previously identified.
Austėja Čiulkinytė, a Translational Neuroscience PhD student at the University of Edinburgh, who led the study, said: “This is the first time that genetic links to dyslexia have been studied in the context of psychiatric traits. In the future, other learning difficulties such as dyscalculia or dyspraxia should be included to allow for a more nuanced understanding of the relationships between them.”
Professor Michelle Luciano, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences, said: “By studying many related behaviours together we are able boost the statistical power for gene discovery.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here